These Gift Sets Are Perfect for Future Travel

Even if you won't be traveling for a while, this set will prepare you for all your upcoming trips. You'll want to take the Medium Travel Organizer, Deluxe Passport Cover, and Hotel Keychain with you wherever you go. Travel blogger Lee Litumbe collaborated with Leatherology on this set, and she chose 50 percent of the net proceeds to benefit Home 2 Heart (H.O.M.E., Inc), an organization that helps rebuild, restore, and refurnish the homes of single mothers.