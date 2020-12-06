These Gift Sets Are Perfect for Future Travel

Even if it may be quite some time before you and your loved ones visit your favorite vacation destinations again, it never hurts to be prepared for future travel. Leatherology has long been a shopper- and editor-loved brand for premium leather bags and accessories, and the brand's new holiday gift sets are no exception.
All of these gift sets were curated by bloggers and business owners who know how to travel in style. Plus, 50 percent of all net proceeds go toward a charitable cause. If you're looking for a stylish and useful gift that also gives back, look no further than Leatherology.
For your loved one who could use an update to her everyday bag, this set is perfect, since it includes Leatherology's best-selling Aleena Soft Zippered Tote and Travel Makeup Pouch.
This items in this gift set were handpicked by the hosts of the Lady Gang podcast, who sought to offer a solution to the cluttered handbag. And this gift gives back, too, since 50 percent of the net proceeds go to A New Way of Life Reentry Project, an organization that helps women rebuild their lives after prison.
Another set curated by the hosts of the Lady Gang Podcast, this one has Leatherology's Top Handle Train Case and Drawstring Pouch. 50 percent of the net proceeds of this set also go toward A New Way of Life Reentry Project.
Even if you won't be traveling for a while, this set will prepare you for all your upcoming trips. You'll want to take the Medium Travel Organizer, Deluxe Passport Cover, and Hotel Keychain with you wherever you go. Travel blogger Lee Litumbe collaborated with Leatherology on this set, and she chose 50 percent of the net proceeds to benefit Home 2 Heart (H.O.M.E., Inc), an organization that helps rebuild, restore, and refurnish the homes of single mothers.
This gift set features three must-have accessories for staying organized while traveling: the Small Shave Bag, Slim Card Case, and Cord Wrap Set. The founders of the safe swimming advocacy nonprofit, Tankproof, curated this gift set, and 50 percent of the net proceeds benefit the organization.
For the person in your life who has been looking for ways to stay organized and productive while working from home, this set of desk accessories makes an excellent. It includes the Junior Padfolio, Square Valet Tray, Pencil Case, and Cord Wrap.
The set was curated in collaboration with founders of the home lifestyle blog, Probably This. 50 percent of the net proceeds go to the non-profit Feed the Second Line NOLA, a New Orleans-based organization that provides assistance to older artists, musicians, and cultural figures who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
