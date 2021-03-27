From Totes to Duffles, These Canvas Bags Are Perfect for Summer Travel

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Leatherology is well-known for its stylish and functional leather travel bags, beloved by shoppers and Travel + Leisure editors alike. Whether you're a longtime fan of the brand or on the hunt for a new go-to bag, you won't want to miss Leatherology's latest collection, a selection of canvas and leather bags, includes stunning, summer-ready pieces that are made to accompany you on any getaway, from beach days to road trips.
I had the chance to try out the the Belmont Tote in Canvas, and as a self-proclaimed tote connoisseur, I'm fully impressed. The organic canvas is sturdy and holds its shape well, and the leather details add a sophisticated touch. I also love the bag's bottom panel, which provides structure that makes this bag easy to pack and keep organized. It's the perfect size for picnic essentials, for example, since it comfortably fits a blanket, water bottle, book, and more. And to make this tote (as well as the backpack and duffle) even more your own, you can add a free monogram on the included luggage tag or a hand-painted monogram from $40.
The collection also includes a backpack, duffle, and three sizes of travel organizers. So whether you're looking for an everyday bag or one you can take on an upcoming trip, this collection has something for you.
