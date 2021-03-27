From Totes to Duffles, These Canvas Bags Are Perfect for Summer Travel

I had the chance to try out the the Belmont Tote in Canvas, and as a self-proclaimed tote connoisseur, I'm fully impressed. The organic canvas is sturdy and holds its shape well, and the leather details add a sophisticated touch. I also love the bag's bottom panel, which provides structure that makes this bag easy to pack and keep organized. It's the perfect size for picnic essentials, for example, since it comfortably fits a blanket, water bottle, book, and more. And to make this tote (as well as the backpack and duffle) even more your own, you can add a free monogram on the included luggage tag or a hand-painted monogram from $40.