Le Creuset’s Best-selling Cookware Is Up to 70% Off in This Massive Sale — Here Are the Best Deals

If you’ve found yourself becoming somewhat of a professional chef during your time spent at home due to social distancing, you know that good cookware makes a huge difference when it comes to cooking. Not only will having a fantastic skillet and Dutch oven make you feel like you’re the host of a cooking show on the Food Network, it’ll also help your meals turn out even better than you could imagine. Although high-quality cookware can be pricey, it’s possible to find good deals on big name brands if you know where to look — and right now, the place to look happens to be on Le Creuset’s website, thanks to the massive factory-to-table sale that just launched.
Tons of Le Creuset’s most popular items — like its Signature Round Dutch Oven and its deep Rectangular Dishes — are included, and you can find discounts of up to 70 percent. Other items like cocotte dishes , sauce jars , and even crepe pans are in the sale. A range of colors are available, so you can find cookware to match your kitchen aesthetic — whether that’s bright yellow, dark blue, or pastel purple.
This sale follows the brand’s factory-to-table sale in March 2020, which marked the first time ever that this sort of sale was held online. The sale is normally held in person in the brand’s brick-and-mortar locations, but due to closures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to the brand’s website. So, if you regretted not purchasing anything during the last sale, consider this your second chance.
All sales are final, and discounts will last while supplies are stocked — but just because there’s no official end date to this sale doesn’t mean everything will be available for long. Items are selling out fast, especially popular picks like the brand’s Dutch ovens. To help you sift through all of the great discounts, we took the liberty of highlighting the best deals in Le Creuset’s sale . Check out our favorites below, or head to Le Creuset’s website for the full selection.
