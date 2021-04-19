Tent Hammock
Campers Are Calling This Hybrid Tent-hammock The ‘Best on the Market’
The top-rated tent is a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Any outdoor enthusiast will tell you that finding the right tent is not a one-size-fits all search. Depending on the area you plan to camp out in, a truck tent, sturdy hammock, or a classic stake-in-the-ground tent are all options worth exploring. If you’re bad at making decisions, but also need to pack light, don’t worry — there’s a tent for you, too. Meet the Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Hammock Tent which, you guessed it, is both a hammock and a tent in one.
While the hybrid hammock is still somewhat under-the-radar among the retailer's options of camping tents and hammocks, the reviews that it’s already racked up are extremely impressive — with shoppers calling it “the best on the market.”
“I have had mine for three years now,” one reviewer said. “It’s been with me on numerous miles — hundreds actually, of different rivers all over the country. This hammock is second to none. I am a bigger guy and I’ve yet to have any issues. The room in the hammock is awesome. The fact that it can be used as a tent was one of the main reasons I bought it... If this one ever breaks or tears somehow, I will immediately order another one.”
Because it’s made with Lawson Hammock’s patented design, which uses arch poles and spreader bars to keep the bed of the hammock flat, it prevents the irritating cocoon effect that often happens with standard parachute hammocks, so the fabric won’t wrap around you, making it impossible to move your arms. The lightweight hammock also comes with a detachable waterproof rainfly and bug netting, so no matter the elements it’s put up against, you’ll be comfortable and covered.
“Forget any other hammock for camping. Nothing beats this one,” another reviewer said. “The way the rain fly integrates is second to none and the view looking up through the canopy at the stars is absolutely stunning. It’s stable when you sleep and you don't feel like you’re going to flip or fall out. Is it slightly more expensive than other hammocks? Sure, however this is one of the times when you really get what you pay for.”
Versatility is really the name of the game when it comes to this shopper-approved hammock. Not only can it easily be set up between two trees or sturdy objects, but it can also double as an efficient ground tent if you find yourself in wide open spaces.
Head to Amazon to grab the hammock in three separate options: solo, bundled with suspension straps, or with straps and an underquilt for added insulation starting at $199.
