Campers Are Calling This Hybrid Tent-hammock The ‘Best on the Market’

“I have had mine for three years now,” one reviewer said. “It’s been with me on numerous miles — hundreds actually, of different rivers all over the country. This hammock is second to none. I am a bigger guy and I’ve yet to have any issues. The room in the hammock is awesome. The fact that it can be used as a tent was one of the main reasons I bought it... If this one ever breaks or tears somehow, I will immediately order another one.”