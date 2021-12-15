10 Last-minute Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas
Christmas is almost here, but it's not too late to find the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list, thanks to last-minute shipping from some of our favorite brands and online stores. Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or a show-stopping present, we have you covered.
Related: The Best Gift Ideas for Travelers
Sites like Amazon and Nordstrom are great places to shop because they offer fast shipping all the time, including during the holiday season. Look out for a note on both sites to make sure the item you're shopping for will ship in time for Christmas. Some of our other favorite retailers, like Paravel and Goldbelly, are also offering fast holiday shipping, so you still have plenty of time to gift something thoughtful and personalized.
If you're looking for the perfect gift for the avid traveler in your life, check out the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, which starts at just $25 on Amazon. It's lightweight, durable, and easy to pack, so it's a great option for trips where you want to travel light. For outdoor adventures this winter, give your loved one the gift of warmth with a rechargeable hand warmer. This pick from Ocoopa has three heat settings and a battery life of up to six hours, making it a great option for winter hikes, ski trips, and more. You also can't go wrong with a classic Hydro Flask insulated water bottle in your loved one's favorite color. A 24-ounce bottle is even on sale right now on Amazon for $33, so don't want to shop.
As far as stocking stuffers go, you can also find tons of must-haves available to ship before Christmas, such as a Dior lipstick that comes in 43 stunning colors or a pair of cozy crew socks from Ugg, which you can shop for $18 at Nordstrom.
No matter who you're shopping for, you still have time to find just the right gift, if you know where to shop, that is. Keep reading for some of our favorite last-minute gifts you can order now in time for Christmas.
Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick
To buy: nordstrom.com, $38
Ugg Ribbed Crew Socks
To buy: nordstrom.com, $18
Fjällräven Mini Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug
Hydro Flask 24-ounce Water Bottle
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $35)
Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate Cheesecake Macarons
To buy: goldbelly.com, $55 for 12
Food52 A Taste of The Bay Kit
To buy: drinkfood52.com, from $75
Paravel Packing Cube Quad
To buy: tourparavel.com, $65
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.