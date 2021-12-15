10 Last-minute Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas 

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the avid traveler in your life, check out the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, which starts at just $25 on Amazon. It's lightweight, durable, and easy to pack, so it's a great option for trips where you want to travel light. For outdoor adventures this winter, give your loved one the gift of warmth with a rechargeable hand warmer. This pick from Ocoopa has three heat settings and a battery life of up to six hours, making it a great option for winter hikes, ski trips, and more. You also can't go wrong with a classic Hydro Flask insulated water bottle in your loved one's favorite color. A 24-ounce bottle is even on sale right now on Amazon for $33, so don't want to shop.