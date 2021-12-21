10 Amazon Deals on Last-minute Gifts You Can Get in Time for Christmas
When it comes to shopping for friends, family, and fellow adventure buddies, finding the right present takes some patience and serious thought. Although Christmas is this week (!!), there's still time to find a stellar holiday gift that'll make loved ones feel special. And when it's on sale at Amazon? That makes holiday gift giving even better.
The key to finding a great last-minute Christmas gift for the traveler in your life starts with asking yourself two questions: "Will they actually use this?" and "Is it worth the buy?" As a shopping editor, it's my job to find the most functional and wow-worthy gifts at an incredible price — and I've curated a list of the coolest and sleekest stocking stuffers and big-ticket items out there that'll check off the boxes to the questions above.
Below, you'll find gifts from popular brands of cozy clothes, outdoor gear, and tech that are discounted ahead of December 25. And because every item below will arrive before the big day, those on your shopping list will ever know it was a last-minute purchase!
Last-Minute Holiday Gift Deals From Amazon
- Baleaf Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings, $28 with coupon (originally $31)
- Carhartt Mono Sling Backpack, $36 (originally $45)
- Beats Studio Buds Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, $100 (originally $150)
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, $27 (originally $30)
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $90 (originally $99)
- Fishers Finery 100% Pure Cashmere Cable Knit Hat, $40 with coupon (originally $44)
- Mario Badescu The Facial Spray Collection, $12 (originally $20)
- Eccolo World Traveler Marble Passport, $11 (originally $14)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Bundle, $78 (originally $98)
- ZonLi Weighted Blanket, $60 with coupon (originally $76)
For those who love spending time outdoors, you can't go wrong with a durable and stylish sling backpack like this one from Carhartt. The easy-to-clean rucksack is water repellent and has a rugged exterior ideal for camping or hiking and while it can be worn on the back, it can also be used as a trendy crossbody, too. Another great last-minute gift is this camping hammock has a 500-pound weight capacity and can hold up to two people, depending on the size. It comes with everything you need to secure it around trees or sturdy poles, including the long talon straps and carabiners.
Shopping for someone who loves comfy clothes? This winter, upgrade their leggings with these thermal ones that have a fleece lining on the inside to keep them warm when the chill hits. This best-seller from Baleaf has more than 12,600 five-star ratings, comes in 21 stylish colors, and has coveted pockets. And for anyone who's braving the cold, a luxurious cashmere hat is the perfect gift. This woven cable knit hat is made with soft cashmere wool and comes in nine stylish colors to go with every outfit.
Anyone who travels knows how important noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are. To block out the plane's engine, crying children, and snoring neighbors, opt for the now-$100 Beats Studio Buds that quiet the external noise and make flying finally enjoyable. It truly is the gift that keeps on giving. If your jet-setter friend is always charging their phone, you need to gift them this Apple battery pack. It uses magnets to secure it to the iPhone 12 to 13 Pro and starts charging immediately.
There are so many other Amazon deals on holiday gifts right now. Browse our favorites below or head to Amazon's gift hub to find the amazing last-minute gifts now.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.