10 Amazon Deals on Last-minute Gifts You Can Get in Time for Christmas

For those who love spending time outdoors, you can't go wrong with a durable and stylish sling backpack like this one from Carhartt. The easy-to-clean rucksack is water repellent and has a rugged exterior ideal for camping or hiking and while it can be worn on the back, it can also be used as a trendy crossbody, too. Another great last-minute gift is this camping hammock has a 500-pound weight capacity and can hold up to two people, depending on the size. It comes with everything you need to secure it around trees or sturdy poles, including the long talon straps and carabiners.