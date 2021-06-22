The Best Laptop Backpacks to Shop on Amazon Prime Day
Backpacks: Whether you use them as travel carry-ons, hiking accessories, or your everyday bags, you really can't go wrong when you sling a good quality one over your shoulders. However, it's no secret that a backpack with a designated pocket for your laptop or tablet is far superior to those without such a feature. You know this, we know this, and Amazon knows this - that's why dozens of laptop backpacks are on sale right now for Prime Day.
Perhaps you're on the hunt for a large, spacious pack that carries all your day-to-day items, or maybe you're just looking for something compact to transport your laptop and nothing else. Either way, Amazon has what you're looking for, and they'll all be on sale until the end of the day. Below, we've rounded up the best laptop backpack deals this Prime Day.
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
This model from Matein is as simple, clean, and classic as they come. It's spacious enough to fit a laptop up to 15.6 inches long, as well as all other items you may carry daily.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $32)
Sowaovut Water-resistant Laptop Backpack
This brightly colored option from backpack brand Sowaovut is just as functional as it is stylish. It's guaranteed to keep liquids at bay, and it features a hidden pocket for just about everything, including a 15-inch laptop.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $29)
Vsnoon Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port
Talk about bang for your buck! This $24 backpack has it all: a built-in charging port, a 15.6-inch laptop pocket, a luggage strap, and a stylish print. Oh, and it's totally giftable.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Campus Backpack
If you're already a fan of Vera Bradley's quilted style, you'll love this soft and sturdy backpack. Not only is the bag super lightweight, but it's also water-repellant, which means it's ideal for everyday use.
To buy: amazon.com, $102 (originally $145)
Matein Wheeled Laptop Backpack
Who doesn't love a good wheeled backpack for extra mobility? This one from Matein checks all the boxes: It's spacious, water-resistant, and even fits an oversized 17-inch laptop.
To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $113)
Matein Insulated Backpack With USB Charging Port
The best thing about this backpack is not only can it hold a laptop up to 15.6 inches long, but it's also insulated - which means it can keep food and drinks cool for up to four hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $46)
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
