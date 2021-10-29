Amazon Shoppers Love This $40 Fleece Jacket for Hiking, Travel, and Everyday Wear
Whether you're bracing for chillier temperatures at home or planning a trip to a cold weather destination, you'll want to make sure you're dressed accordingly. A good fleece jacket is a wardrobe must-have, especially when it strikes a balance between comfort and style, keeping you warm without detracting from your outfit. Amazon shoppers have found one option with a chic faux-shearling look that many say is warm enough for most winter days, and it's just $40.
The Lapasa Women's Polar Fleece is made from a warm-yet-breathable polyester faux shearling on the outside, which offers that trendy teddy coat look. The jacket has a fleece lining that's designed to retain heat and resist static. Elastic at the cuffs and the hem also help to lock in heat, while a stand-up collar will keep your neck warm when you zip the jacket completely. You'll also find two exterior zippered pockets, as well as two larger interior zippered pockets that are perfect for securely and discreetly storing small essentials.
The fleece is available in three colors: black, navy, and camel. You can shop it in sizes small to XXL, and several shoppers recommend sizing up if you plan to use this jacket as a layering piece.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Amazon shoppers love this fleece, calling it a "cozy jacket for cold days" and "great quality and super cozy." One reviewer complimented the luxe feel. "[It's] super thick and warm. The material is high quality and I like how the fleece keeps its form," they wrote.
Another reviewer praised the jacket, while emphasizing that sizing up made it more comfortable. "I bought the camel-colored jacket in a size large for hiking in the winter season," they wrote, adding. "[The] size large fits great and I still have enough space to wear thicker clothes underneath."
If you're looking for a fleece jacket that you can wear all fall and winter long, you won't want to miss out on this stylish yet affordable option that's available on Amazon. And if you like this jacket, make sure you shop now — some colors and sizes are already selling out.
