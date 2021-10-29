Amazon Shoppers Love This $40 Fleece Jacket for Hiking, Travel, and Everyday Wear

The Lapasa Women's Polar Fleece is made from a warm-yet-breathable polyester faux shearling on the outside, which offers that trendy teddy coat look. The jacket has a fleece lining that's designed to retain heat and resist static. Elastic at the cuffs and the hem also help to lock in heat, while a stand-up collar will keep your neck warm when you zip the jacket completely. You'll also find two exterior zippered pockets, as well as two larger interior zippered pockets that are perfect for securely and discreetly storing small essentials.