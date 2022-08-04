Vacationers Love This Jumpsuit Because It Feels Like They're 'Traveling in Pajamas'

If you love to be comfortable on travel days but still want to look polished and pulled together, Amazon shoppers may have found the perfect travel outfit for you. Thousands of them have given the Lacozy sleeveless jumpsuit their seal of approval, with one reviewer saying that wearing it on a flight "was like traveling in my pajamas."

The one-and-done piece has a racerback design with thin spaghetti straps and is super easy to slip on and off. It has a cinched elastic waist to show off your figure and a wide-leg silhouette that is very flattering on all shapes and sizes. The best part? It has two front pockets to hold your essentials.

Even better? It's incredibly soft and ultra-comfortable, making it perfect for travel days, lounging at home, running errands, and more. "I have always had such a hard time finding a cute flattering jumpsuit but this is perfect," one shopper raved, who added that it is "so soft and comfortable!" Another said it is "perfect for vacation and those days where you wanna look cute but be comfy."

Other reviewers say the jumpsuit's simple design makes it super easy to dress up and down. You can pair it with flat sandals or sneakers for a laid-back look or throw on a pair of heels and some fun jewelry for a night on the town. "I have [worn] it out to dinner and I have also [worn it] as a swimsuit cover-up," one customer said, emphasizing its versatility.

The cute and cozy jumpsuit ranges in size from small to XL, and it comes in 24 different colors and prints, including simple solids, pretty florals, and classic stripes. Seven colors are also available with a tapered leg design if you prefer that look to a wide-leg silhouette.

While pricing varies by color, size, and style, most are on sale right now for just $34. This comes in handy as shoppers say you're going to want to own the Lacozy Sleeveless Jumpsuit in "every color."

