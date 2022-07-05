Shoppers With Sensitive Skin Love This Lightweight, Non-greasy Tinted Mineral Sunscreen

Now that summer is finally here, it's important to make sure you have a go-to sunscreen in your skincare routine. It can be difficult to find a formula that does it all (protects your skin from UV rays, adds moisture, and provides a flattering tint that you can wear on its own or as a makeup primer), but Amazon shoppers have found one in French brand La Roche-Posay. And right now, you can even save $5 when you apply an on-site coupon, so it's the perfect time to shop to ensure you're stocked up on sunscreen all summer long.

The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 has a lightweight mineral formula with a non-greasy feel that absorbs quickly into the skin and leaves a matte finish, making it a great option for hot and humid days. It features a barely-there tint that blends easily and works well on different skin tones, according to shoppers, and it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, so you'll feel protected while taking a tip in the ocean during vacation or while sweating it out on the tennis court or golf course.

The sunscreen includes the brand's Cell-Ox Shield technology, which offers broad spectrum sun protection, as well as synthetic vitamin E to combat free radical damage, titanium dioxide to protect against both UVA and UVB rays, and dimethicone to help prevent moisture loss in the skin. "Plus, the iron oxide pigments that provide the tint also give some protection against visible light damage," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells Travel + Leisure.

Related: You'll Want to Add This Glowy Daily Sunscreen to Your Skincare Routine ASAP

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

What's more, the sunscreen "uses mineral only protection, so it is well tolerated across all skin types, even in people who are sensitive," Dr. Zeichner says. He also notes that "this ultralight, fluid sunscreen is easy to spread, even over large body surface areas," echoing reviewers who compliment its impressive blendability. He adds that "the universal tint provides cosmetic coverage to even and brighten the skin."

Amazon shoppers have plenty of positive feedback for the sunscreen, giving it more than 7,500 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved that "this sunscreen is lightweight while also giving my skin a sun-kissed glow." A second shopper spoke to the sunscreen's effectiveness when they used it on a beach vacation. "Since I have been using this, I have not had a sunburn on my face. I've even got my 15-year-old daughter using it. We were just in Cancun and neither of us had a sunburn!"

Many other shoppers compliment the light tint on the sunscreen, noting that it doesn't leave a white cast on the skin, which is common for mineral formulas. "I love the fact that it doesn't leave a white cast or feel grainy like others do," one wrote, adding, "I have rosacea and my skin needs [a] product that will moisturize without irritating. This product does not irritate my face." Another shopper shared, "I have very sensitive, acne prone skin and my skin actually loves this stuff." They went on to say that the sunscreen provides "very light, natural coverage" and that their "skin looks incredible" when they wear it.

If you're looking for a lightweight yet effective sunscreen with a flattering tint to help streamline your summer beauty routine, don't miss out on this affordable pick from La Roche-Posay while it's still in stock at Amazon.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.