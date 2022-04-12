Shoppers Are Calling This Comfy and Cute $33 Exercise Dress a 'Perfect' Outdoor Voices Dupe
Along with a comfortable pair of sandals and a flattering swimsuit, a versatile one-and-done dress that can be easily dressed up or down should be in everyone's wardrobe for summer. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find one as hundreds of Amazon shoppers have deemed the KuaCua Workout Dress the "perfect" option because "it has the comfort of sports clothes but the look of a beautiful summer dress," as one reviewer put it.
Made from a soft and stretchy performance fabric that has both moisture-wicking and quick-drying capabilities, the sleeveless dress has a seamless romper built-in underneath, so you can move around without worrying about being exposed. Along with a scoop neckline and racerback design, the dress also features a built-in bra for added support and even comes with removable cups for extra coverage. What's more, the romper's shorts have two pockets on either side so you can conveniently stash small essentials like cash, keys, or your phone.
The easy-breezy silhouette of the dress provides ample air circulation, which customers say helps keep them cool when they wear it for outdoor activities, such as golfing "in the Phoenix heat." Shoppers also appreciate how easy it is to mix and match the workout dress with their other clothing and accessories. One reviewer who loved it so much that they immediately bought another option wrote, "I've paired it with a sweater, crop top, or alone. It's my favorite go-to outfit." While another pointed out, "You can pair it with sneakers, heels, anything."
Others say they're able to wear it pretty much everywhere, including around the house, while running errands, working out, to the beach, or while traveling. And it doesn't just look good on — shoppers say you will feel good when wearing too. "It's so flattering and super comfy. I am very self-conscious when it comes to dresses, but when I put this on, I smiled because it fit so well," one said.
Even better, the dress is actually affordable at just $33. But just because the dress is budget friendly doesn't mean it skimps out on quality. In fact, many reviewers said the KuaCua dress is "the perfect dupe" for the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, which would set you back $100. "Really good quality for way less," raved one customer.
The workout dress ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in 23 different colors, so you can shop multiple options for less than the cost of one of the Outdoor Voices dresses. And since the KuaCua dress is so flattering and comfortable, you'll want to be "living in this little workout dress," as one reviewer assured. That said, be sure to add multiple options to your rotation this summer.
