The Internet Is Obsessed With This Water-resistant Laptop Backpack — and It’s Perfect for Travel

When it comes to carry-on bags, travel backpacks are always a popular option thanks to their spacious interiors and how easy they are to carry. But not all backpacks are made alike, and there's one bag that both Amazon shoppers and Twitter users are particularly loving right now. The KROSER Laptop Backpack has over 2,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love to rave about how convenient it is to use, especially for travel.

The bag stands out for its sleek, simple design, spacious interior, water-repellent fabric, and, of course, it's affordability. While the backpack normally retails for the already pretty affordable price of $34, some colors are on sale for as low as $24 right now. The exterior of the bag is made from durable poly-canvas and features a zippered pocket to keep essentials within reach, as well as a side umbrella/water bottle pocket.

The bag has also caused quite a stir on Twitter recently, thanks to author Caroline Moss' recommendation, which received hundreds of likes and scores of replies from shoppers sharing their subsequent backpack purchases.

the most recent "gee thanks" product rec that's taking on a life of its own is this $34 waterproof backpack with a wide mouth that blows my $295 Tumi carry on backpack out of the water https://t.co/wlhC8IWhzD pic.twitter.com/3usq4GjQcw — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 4, 2020

"I was sold on it when I saw that it had the wide mouth because my big complaint about traveling with a backpack is that you already have limited space to move in your plane seat that when you figure out that you have to get something from the bottom of your backpack it’s like a whole process," Moss told Travel + Leisure.

The interior of the bag features a laptop compartment that can fit computers up to 15.6" in size. Several other slip pockets offer a designated space for your phone and other essentials that you want to keep secure. There's also an external USB port that allows you to keep a powerbank inside the backpack and thread the cord through to the outside so you can seamlessly charge your devices on-the-go.

When asked about why this particular product has garnered such interest, on social media and Amazon, Moss pointed out that the KROSER Laptop Backpack is "a low-stakes entry into a product that [shoppers] may be on the edge about. There are lots of $100-300 travel backpacks but for sporadic travelers a $35 item may be what fits the bill like it did for me."

So if you're looking for an stylish, functional, yet affordable laptop backpack for travel or everyday use, the KROSER model might be your perfect starting point.

