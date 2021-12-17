This Flight Attendant-approved Lip Balm Is a Must-have for Travel
No matter the time of year, a moisturizing lip balm is a must-have, although we're especially fond of hydrating products during the cold and dry winter months. Luckily, shoppers found one lip balm that offers deep moisture and a sheer wash of color that is perfect for those who prefer a natural, low-maintenance look that doesn't require touch-ups. If you are planning a trip this winter, you'll definitely want to make sure you pack this lip balm in your makeup bag.
The Kosas Lipfuel Lip Balm is made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and konjac root. It applies smoothly with a gel-like formula and has a clean minty scent. According to the brand, in a four-week study, users noticed increased lip plumpness, as well as improved hydration, smoothness, and firmness. It's available in four shades: clear, cool pink, warm red, and warm beige.
Each lip balm comes in a slim tube that lays flat, making it a great option for travel, since the tube can easily fit in your pocket or in a small handbag. Plus, the shape of the balm also helps reach the inner corners of lips. With its convenient packaging, versatility, and ease of application, the lip balm is undoubtedly a must-have addition to your toiletry bag.
To buy: kosas.com, nordstrom.com, $18
Shoppers rave about the lip balm, with many complimenting its beautiful look and hydrating feel. "I'm a flight attendant and this has saved my lips with all the flying and dry weather," one Nordstrom reviewer wrote. "Hands down the best lip balm out there! Will definitely purchase again."
Another reviewer emphasized how comfortable the balm feels on the lips. "The application is so smooth and actually stays on my lips so I'm not constantly reapplying," they wrote. "It's not sticky and I feel like every person should use this lip balm to keep their lips hydrated and looking good."
If you're looking for a moisturizing lip balm that offers a touch of flattering color, check out this pick from Kosas. And if you order soon, you can make sure the lip balm arrives before Christmas if you're planning to give it as a gift this holiday season.
