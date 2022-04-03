People Have Deemed This the 'Perfect Summer Travel Dress' — and It Has Pockets
From luggage sets to portable chargers, you can buy practically anything you need for travel on Amazon. But the one thing we particularly love to shop for at the mega-retailer has to be comfortable clothing. There are literally thousands of pieces to choose from in its massive fashion department, but it was the Korsis T-Shirt dress that recently caught our attention after we saw the thousands of rave reviews from customers who called it the "perfect summer travel dress."
The cute t-shirt dress is made from a rayon and spandex blend that one shopper described as "by far the softest material" they've ever felt. Along with a scoop neck neckline and short sleeves, the A-line dress also features two side pockets to hold your essentials. The dress hits right above the knee, and wearers say its swing silhouette will show off your curves without being clingy or leaving you feeling too exposed.
Reviewers also say it's "easy to dress up or down." Many of them even uploaded photos of themselves in the flirty frock, proving it looks just as good when dressed down with sneakers as it does with heels and statement jewelry. It's hard to find a dress that versatile, so it makes sense that so many people said that once they found it, they bought the dress in multiple colors.
It's also worth highlighting that the casual summer dress is wrinkle-resistant too, making it super easy to pack. "I had it curled up in my bag in a ball and when I pulled it out it was wrinkle-free," one shopper wrote. "If [you're] traveling and need to pack light, this dress could easily be hand washed in the evening and hung dry to wear the next day," another said.
The one-and-done piece comes in 36 different colors and prints, so you're sure to find a style (or two) that you love. You can choose from simple solids, fun animal prints, and classic polka dots. There are even camo prints, paisley designs, and floral and leaf patterns that are perfect to wear on tropical vacations.
Even better, the top-rated dress is size-inclusive and ranges from XS to 3XL, and it's actually affordable, too. Depending on which size and style you choose, prices start at just $25. Add the Korsis T-Shirt Dress to your summer travel wardrobe by shopping it below.
