This Sleek Tech Folio Has a Pocket for Everything

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, chances are, you're carrying quite a bit of tech with you. From the basics, like your smartphone, laptop, and headphones, to other devices, such as e-readers and portable chargers, it's easy to get overwhelmed with everything you need to fit in your carry-on. The solution? A sleek, all-in-one tech folio. These zippered cases come with all kinds of pockets and compartments, and are specifically designed to keep you organized, no matter what kind of devices you're travling with.

The Knomo London Mayfair Knomad Zip Portfolio is both a functional and stylish option that will make traveling with tech much easier. Forget digging through your bag to find your laptop charger or earbuds — this organizer keeps everything in one place. Knomo London is known for its travel bags, including backpacks and totes, but the brand's accessories are not to be overlooked.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $79

The portfolio features a large sleeve that can accommodate a tablet or e-reader, as well as multiple slip pockets that can fit a phone, portable charger, and other small devices. Three card slots and a pen holder will keep essentials at the ready, while a zippered pocket will keep valuables secure. There are also four elastic loops that are perfect for keeping headphones, cables, and cords tangle-free.

So no matter what type of traveling you'll be doing, there's no doubt a tech folio will be the helpful accessory that will make all the difference when it comes to staying organized.

