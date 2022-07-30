These Flowy Pants Are the Softest Pair I've Ever Worn — and I'm Packing Them for Every Trip

One rule that can be applied to any summer wardrobe? The more breathable, the better. And while shorts are oftentimes a go-to when temperatures rise, sometimes, you just can't beat the comfort of pants. But, not every pair is lightweight enough to wear in the heat. Well, that was before the Knix Modal Straight Leg Pants arrived on the scene and became my new go-to pair — even in the dead of summer.

The newly launched loungewear piece serves as the perfect summer pant with its airy construction, which is made with modal spandex. This lightweight material not only gives the pants their breezy silhouette, but also contributes to its buttery-soft feel and comfy stretch. This combined with its relaxed fit makes the Knix Modal Straight Leg Pants the ideal bottoms for when I'm lounging around, running errands, hitting the beach, catching flights, and more.

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $50

Further adding to their comfort, the flowy pants have a high-rise elastic waistband with drawstrings so you can enjoy extra coverage and easily customize its fit. The flowy 30-inch inseam will keep you cozy on chilly flights, and you can comfortably recline on the train or in the car without your legs sticking to the seat or the waistband digging into your side. They also come with two side pockets that are deep enough to carry my smartphone, keys, wallets, and other essentials without creating bulk.

I've found that the paperbag-style pants are fashionable enough for casual outings, especially when paired with a dressier top and chic footwear. Their lightweight construction and trendy straight leg silhouette also makes them ideal for the beach, particularly if I have plans to grab lunch or hang with friends afterwards and need something cute to wear. Heck, they're even perfect as pajama bottoms, too.

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $50

And if you're packing for a trip, the Knix Modal Straight Leg Pants don't take up much room in a suitcase. In addition to being easily packable to free up space, they are also pretty resistant to wrinkling and are easy to launder; simply wash them on cold and set the dryer to tumble dry, or let them air dry if you're in less of a rush.

You can get the Knix Modal Straight Leg Pants in four versatile colors, including classic black, earthy cashew brown, dark truffle brown, and horizon, which is a striking navy blue. Sizes range from XS to 4XL.

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $50

The Knix Modal Straight Leg Pants are, without a doubt, the softest pants I've ever worn, and their breathability and stretch have been coming in clutch this summer, particularly on hot days when uncomfortable shorts and jeans just aren't the move. Trust me when I say that they make an excellent travel companion — and that it won't be long before you go back to Knix to get another pair.

And if you want to add a few comfy pieces to your wardrobe Knix's new modal collection also includes the Modal Shorts, which feature the same soft-to-the-touch material and relaxed fit, but with a 4.5-inch inseam. Fans of more form-fitting bottoms can also opt for the Modal Pockets Leggings for a sleek, travel-ready look.

Regardless of which one you pick, you can pair them with either the collection's matching t-shirt or v-neck tank to complete the look. Keep scrolling to add your favorite piece from the Knix Modal Collection to your cart so you can enjoy the rest of the summer while staying cool, comfortable, and in style.

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $35

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $50

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $30

Courtesy of Knix

To buy: knix.com, $35