Campers 'Highly Recommend' This Compact Solar Lantern, and It's on Sale Today Only
As warmer weather approaches, so does the call to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether your idea of an adventure looks like a mid-summer camping trip to Yosemite to lie beneath the stars or a roadtrip to Missoula to hike the Rattlesnake Corridor Trail, you'll need to be appropriately prepared for all that nature has in store for you. No matter what you plan to explore on your next getaway, more than 3,000 five-star ratings necessitate a close look at this collapsible lantern for your packing list.
The Kizen Collapsible LED Solar Lantern is the compact and lightweight answer to any outdoor excursion. The small but mighty light source stands at under 5-inches tall and collapses down to the size of a hockey puck so it can easily be tucked in a pocket or knapsack. Not only does it function as a lantern and flashlight, but it can be used as a solar-powered charger for your phone or other devices, too. Plus you'll never have to worry about the batteries dying because it's rechargeable via USB and that built-in solar panel. In addition to being extremely convenient, it's also a smart option for safety. The lantern has an optional SOS mode if you happen to find yourself in danger.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 with coupon (originally $30)
Typically, the lantern goes for $30 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale with an additional discount available via a clickable coupon that brings the price down to just $20.
The brand says that this helpful camping companion is designed to be waterproof and weatherproof, and it won't overheat or overcharge either. On a full charge, the light lasts five hours on high (or 10 on low). It comes in easy-to-spot shades of yellow or blue and has a handle on top for carrying or hanging up high as a source of light for an outdoor table.
Shoppers say the lantern is light and easy to carry while on camping trips, and one noted that when they pulled it out at night, their friends were "a little jealous." The reviewer confirmed that it was compact enough to "stick in a pocket for easy access," and added that they "did not need any other light source" in their tent during a stormy night. Some shoppers noted that the rubber grips on the lantern's feet fell off easily or that it took some practice to learn how to open and close the lamp, but added that they "still think this is a great multipurpose lamp" and that they would "highly recommend it for your next camping adventure."
Give yourself or a fellow camper the gift of reliable light for your next excursion and order the Kizen Collapsible LED Solar Lantern while it's still on sale at Amazon today.