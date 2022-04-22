Campers 'Highly Recommend' This Compact Solar Lantern, and It's on Sale Today Only

Shoppers say the lantern is light and easy to carry while on camping trips, and one noted that when they pulled it out at night, their friends were "a little jealous." The reviewer confirmed that it was compact enough to "stick in a pocket for easy access," and added that they "did not need any other light source" in their tent during a stormy night. Some shoppers noted that the rubber grips on the lantern's feet fell off easily or that it took some practice to learn how to open and close the lamp, but added that they "still think this is a great multipurpose lamp" and that they would "highly recommend it for your next camping adventure."