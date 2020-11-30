You Can Score a KitchenAid Mixer for $100 Off This Cyber Monday

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer is known as a must-have accessory for baking, although there are many other available attachments that allow you to make everything from fresh pasta to ice cream. This model comes with a five-quart stainless steel bowl that has the capacity to mix up to nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in just one batch. The bowl is also dishwasher safe. On the machine itself, you can choose between 10 different speeds to assist in all your mixing, kneading, and whipping needs.