You Can Score a KitchenAid Mixer for $100 Off This Cyber Monday
If you're planning to spend more time at home this winter than usual, you'll want to make sure your kitchen is stocked with all the essentials. And we're not just talking snacks. You'll also want stylish yet functional kitchen appliances that make cooking and baking easier and more enjoyable, like the customer-loved KitchenAid Mixer, which is on sale for $100 off this Cyber Monday.
The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Tilt-head Stand Mixer is known as a must-have accessory for baking, although there are many other available attachments that allow you to make everything from fresh pasta to ice cream. This model comes with a five-quart stainless steel bowl that has the capacity to mix up to nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread, or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in just one batch. The bowl is also dishwasher safe. On the machine itself, you can choose between 10 different speeds to assist in all your mixing, kneading, and whipping needs.
Plus, the legendary kitchen appliance comes in a whopping 47 colors, although only a select few are on sale and still in stock.
It's no surprise that shoppers rave about Kitchenaid's variety of stand mixers, which have thousands of positive reviews on the brand's website. "It is so nice to be able to do other things while the mixer is doing its job, making bread, and cakes [have] never been so easy. Love it," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented the machine's combination of style and function. "Not only is this mixer beautiful on my counter, it’s powerful and gets the job done. I especially was pleased with how it kneaded dough for my dinner rolls. My old machine always tried to walk off the counter. This one stayed put. It’s been an absolute joy to use."
