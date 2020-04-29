These Kitchen Tools Will Help You Keep Food Fresh for Longer (Video)

At a time when you're probably cooking at home more and visiting the grocery store less frequently, it's all about keeping food fresh in your fridge or pantry for as long as possible. From airtight canisters to vacuum sealers, there are plenty of products out there that promise long-lasting freshness, so we took to the internet to find the best-reviewed items that shoppers swear by.

Various food storage kitchen tools Credit: Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

Keep reading for our favorite kitchen tools and storage containers that will be sure to keep food fresh at home.

OXO Good Grips POP Rectangular Food Storage Containers

Clear food storage containers Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

For dry ingredients, like nuts and pasta, airtight containers are the way to go. These plastic holders, which feature a push button on the lid to provide an airtight seal, are available in seven sizes, from 0.4 quarts to 3.7 quarts. No matter what you're looking to store, you can find one that will fit your needs and keep your food fresh.

Shoppers love using these containers to save space in their pantries: "I use these containers to store all my kitchen staples. They stack vertically ... [and have a] smaller footprint than most systems," one reviewer wrote.

bedbathandbeyond.com, from $9

Stasher Bags

Pink Silicone Sandwich Bag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

These reusable silicone bags are perfect for storing everything from produce to leftovers, since they have an airtight seal that keeps items fresh. Plus, the bags are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making them an easy and useful addition to your food storage arsenal.

"We are attempting to reduce our plastic consumption and these make it so easy and fun," one shopper said.

iDesign Crisp Stackable Refrigerator and Pantry Produce Food Storage Container

Clear refrigerator drawer Credit: Courtesy of Wayfair

This produce holder sits in your fridge and will help keep items fresh and crisp, since it allows for airflow and promotes water drainage. One shopper praised how the container keeps food "fresh and ready."

Rubbermaid 4.7 Cup Brilliance Food Storage Container

Clear salad container Credit: Courtesy of Target

Meal preppers will love this plastic container, as it features multiple compartments for keeping different ingredients separate. The two-latch design not only prevents leaks, but it also locks in freshness. One shopper raved about how this container is perfect for salads, since it "makes it easy to separate the lettuce from the toppings."

Bluapple Ethylene Gas Absorber

Apple-shaped food freshness tools Credit: Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

Fruits and vegetables emit ethylene gas, which causes them to ripen. However, you can use these ethylene gas absorbers in your fridge to slow down the ripening process and keep your produce fresh for longer. Shoppers love this handy kitchen tool, especially since it helps eliminate food waste at home. "I save so much more fruit and vegetables than ever before," one reviewer wrote.

Zwilling Fresh and Save Vacuum Sealer Set

Food vacuum sealer Credit: Courtesy of Sur la Table

This set includes a vacuum sealer pump, four reusable BPA-free plastic bags, and two glass containers. Thanks to high-powered suction and airtight containers, the brand claims the set keeps food fresh five times longer than traditional storage.

And shoppers agree with the brand's promise. "I use these everyday! I buy fresh baked bread weekly and until I bought this, I could never finish it before it started to [go] stale. I keep my bread in the large bag, vacuum seal it, and it stays nice and fresh," one reviewer wrote.

Farberware Food Huggers

Multi-colored food storage containers Credit: Courtesy of Sur la Table

If you've been looking for a way to store cut fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes or onions, these silicone food huggers are your perfect solution. They provide a tight seal that locks in juices and prevents exposure to air, keeping produce fresh in the refrigerator. One shopper raved about how well this gadget stores her produce. "I put my hugged cucumber in the veggie bin of the fridge, and several days later, much to my surprise, it was as fresh as the day I cut it."

surlatable.com, $10

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister

Black coffee canister Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For coffee lovers, an airtight canister for beans and grounds is a must-have. This version from Fellow has an integrated vacuum system that prevents air, moisture, and odors from entering. "I can rest easy knowing my coffee is safe," one shopper wrote.