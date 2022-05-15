These Breezy Cotton and Linen Shorts Are a Must-have for Summer Trips — and They're Only $25
If you have a beach vacation coming up, you're probably already considering what essentials to pack for a stylish, versatile, and comfortable look. Once you've got your swimwear, cover-ups, and sundresses locked down, it's time to find a pair of shorts that you can wear with just about anything — from a lightweight top and sandals for dinners out to a bathing suit for beachy daytime wear. And luckily, you don't have to look far, since we found a pair on Amazon that shoppers love, and for good reason. They're flattering, breathable, and can be dressed up or down. Plus, at just $25, you might even want to add a few different colors to your summer wardrobe.
The Kingfen Casual Drawstring Shorts are lightweight and airy, making them a perfect option for summertime wear. They're made from a blend of cotton and linen, giving them a breezy feel, but they still have plenty of coverage (shoppers assure that they're not sheer). The shorts have a flattering high-waisted fit with an elastic waist and drawstring, so you'll be able to find a comfortable, custom fit. You'll find two deep pockets on the front of the shorts, offering the perfect place to store small items like your hotel room key or lip balm, as well as two back pockets.
The shorts come in 12 colors, including basics like black, beige, and olive green, as well as bolder options like floral and camo prints. You can also shop a few different variations on the style, including one with a rope drawstring at the waist and one with a ruffled hem. The high-waisted shorts are available in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.
Amazon shoppers love the shorts for summertime, with many praising how "lightweight" and "comfortable" they are. One reviewer emphasized their versatility, writing that the shorts are "cute with a variety of summer tops." Another highlighted the shorts' comfort once again. They are "super comfy with [the] elastic waistband," they wrote.
If you're looking for shorts for warm (and even hot) weather, wearers can attest these are a great option. "I wore these in 90° weather and I must say they were the perfect alternative to my denim shorts." Another reviewer gave the shorts the ultimate compliment: "I tried them on and loved them so much I ordered 3 more colors!"
If you're looking for a pair of stylish, comfortable shorts that you can dress up or down all summer, don't miss out on this pick that's available starting at just $25 on Amazon.
