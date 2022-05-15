These Breezy Cotton and Linen Shorts Are a Must-have for Summer Trips — and They're Only $25

If you have a beach vacation coming up, you're probably already considering what essentials to pack for a stylish, versatile, and comfortable look. Once you've got your swimwear, cover-ups, and sundresses locked down, it's time to find a pair of shorts that you can wear with just about anything — from a lightweight top and sandals for dinners out to a bathing suit for beachy daytime wear. And luckily, you don't have to look far, since we found a pair on Amazon that shoppers love, and for good reason. They're flattering, breathable, and can be dressed up or down. Plus, at just $25, you might even want to add a few different colors to your summer wardrobe.