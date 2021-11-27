This Moisturizing Eye Cream Is 50% Off for Black Friday — and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfection'
With temperatures dropping by the day and dry, winter air just around the corner, it's time to evaluate your current skincare stash. Sure, you may have a collection of creams and serums perfect for the summer and fall, but the chilliest months of the year are a whole different ball game: it's a time to stock up on ultra-hydrating products to combat the flaky, scaly skin that often comes along with winter weather.
When the heater comes on and your home becomes an arid abode, Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado has you covered. The cream, which nourishes and moisturizes the most delicate skin on the face, has scored more than 1,700 perfect ratings on Nordstrom, with many reviewers calling it "perfection." And for Black Friday, you can nab a tub for just $25, which is 50 percent off the original price.
If you've been looking for an eye cream that completely nourishes your under eye without producing a greasy film or irritating your eyes, consider your search officially over. The dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested eye cream truly is a treatment, as it transforms dull, dry skin into a hydrated oasis. A mixture of avocado oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter, and other rich ingredients produce an extra creamy product that smoothes, moisturizes, and defends skin against the elements. It's a beauty regimen must-have and shoppers can't stop raving about it.
"This is my go-to eye cream for layering," one wrote. "I use it mainly at night when I desire extra hydration, but I also carry a tub with me in my handbag to keep my eye area moisturized throughout the day, particularly where you can develop crow's feet. I am convinced this eye cream has saved me from wrinkles, and I'll always have it in my beauty regimen."
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $25 (originally from $50)
Because of the treatment's rich and creamy texture, it wears beautifully as a primer under makeup, too. Adding a layer from the eyelids to the orbital bone helps blur the texture under your eyes, giving the skin a smoother, plumper, and more youthful appearance underneath foundation or concealer. As the winter season draws closer, some extra skin defense is the best gift you can give yourself. Add Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado to your cart now before prices go back up — your skin and wallet will thank you.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.