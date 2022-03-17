Travelers Love This $7 Passport and Vaccine Card Holder — and It Comes in 19 Colors
Since many destinations still require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for travelers, you'll want to make sure you have a safe way to store your vaccine card before your next trip. After all, the last thing you want is to lose or damage your card when you're far from home. Storing other important travel documents, such as your passport or another form of identification, in a way that's secure yet easily accessible is a major help when you're navigating through airports and other busy locales. Luckily, there's no shortage of passport covers on Amazon, and shoppers have found a $7 version that also has a handy slot for your vaccine card.
The Kewya Passport and Vaccine Card Holder is simple yet functional, since it features a slot on one side for your passport and a clear plastic sleeve on the other for your CDC vaccine card. The card slot measures 4.7 inches by 3.2 inches, giving you plenty of room for your CDC-issued card, which measures 4 inches by 3 inches. The case is made from sturdy, sleek-looking faux leather that has a water-resistant coating, so it'll be able to hold up during long travel days, unpredictable weather conditions, and more. It's currently available in 19 colors, including basics like black and navy, as well as bolder options (that you'll never lose track of) like bright green and rose gold.
Shoppers rave about how convenient the passport cover is for travel, with many complimenting its style and function. One reviewer said it's "great for international travel," having used it on a recent trip to Europe. "The case protected our passports and vaccinations cards from damage and wear and tear," they wrote. Because they needed to constantly present both documents, they noted that "this holder was very convenient to have." Another called it "nice and sturdy, but also small enough to fit into a pocket."
A third shopper emphasized how helpful choosing a brightly colored passport cover was. "I got the turquoise color, which I'm glad I did. It made it easier to find in my bag when I needed to get it out." And a fourth customer shared they purchased two different colors — one for their partner and one for themself — so that they could easily keep track of their separate documents.
If you're at all concerned with quality, given the low price tag, don't fret. A final reviewer reported that they bought this ahead of their first international trip post-pandemic, after seeing "a travel blogger write about a more expensive version." While their expectations weren't high considering they paid just $7 for the holder, they reassured potential buyers that "this item is fantastic."
If you're looking for a dual passport cover and vaccine card holder, be sure to check out this durable, affordable pick from Kewya, available on Amazon. And since it starts at just $7, you'll want to stock up on these handy cases for the whole family.
