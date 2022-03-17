Travelers Love This $7 Passport and Vaccine Card Holder — and It Comes in 19 Colors

Since many destinations still require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for travelers, you'll want to make sure you have a safe way to store your vaccine card before your next trip. After all, the last thing you want is to lose or damage your card when you're far from home. Storing other important travel documents, such as your passport or another form of identification, in a way that's secure yet easily accessible is a major help when you're navigating through airports and other busy locales. Luckily, there's no shortage of passport covers on Amazon, and shoppers have found a $7 version that also has a handy slot for your vaccine card.