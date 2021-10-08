This Hardside Carry-on Has Hundreds of Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It's on Sale
When shopping for a trusted carry-on, you want something durable that can handle getting tossed around, something mobile that can be whisked through the airport, and something high-quality, so you don't have to shop again any time soon. According to hundreds of reviews from Amazon shoppers, the Kensie Alma Hardside Spinner Luggage is all of that and more. Certain colors of the carry-on size are on sale right now for up to 21 percent off, which means this Amazon's Choice suitcase can be yours for just $60.
The Kensie carry-on suitcase is 20 inches in length, meaning that it will pass through TSA security and easily store in the overhead compartment. The exterior shell is rigid and durable, yet somehow the suitcase remains lightweight at only 6 pounds. (Think of how much more you can pack without your bag eating up your weight limit!)
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $75)
The interior, meanwhile, is fully lined with polyester and has a zip-around divider and accessory pocket for easy packing. The size makes it a great bag for long weekend trips, but according to one Amazon shopper, who traveled with it internationally, you may even be able to pack for longer thanks to its expandable feature: "I stuffed it super full to the point where I was wondering if the zipper would break, but it didn't after a month of regular use."
Another shopper added that the "wheels worked flawlessly," referring to the 360-degree spinner wheels on the bottom for easy handling. The carry-on's handle is retractable and "so comfortable," they added. And if you're worried about safety, the Kensie hardside carry-on has a TSA-approved combination lock, which Amazon shoppers say is so easy to use. No wonder the bag has an impressive 4.8-star rating.
Whether you're prepping for holiday travel or looking for a nice new weekend bag for your next vacation, this Kensie suitcase will not disappoint. Get it now while you can for as little as $60.
