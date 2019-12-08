Travelers Call This Bag the ‘Perfect Airplane Carry-on’ — and It’s $75 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for a carry-on bag that has enough room for all your travel essentials but doesn't take up any more room than absolutely necessary, this stylish metallic suitcase from Kenneth Cole Reaction might be exactly what you're looking for.

The Wave Rush 20" Lightweight Hardside 8-wheel Spinner Expandable Carry-On Suitcase from Kenneth Cole Reaction packs a lot of punch for such a compact bag. At just 7.15 lbs, this suitcase is a particularly lightweight option, making it easy to carry and maneuver. It also has eight multi-directional spinner wheels that allow for 360-degree movement.

Related: The 18 Best Carry-on Backpacks for Your Next Trip

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $75

The 20-inch bag may be on the smaller side of carry-on luggage, but it expands an additional two inches to give you extra room if you need it. The interior of the bag includes two fully-lined compartments that allow for double packing. There are multiple interior zippered pockets to help you organize your belongings, as well as garment restraint straps to keep everything in place.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

In addition to Metallic Charcoal, the suitcase is also available in Champagne, Warm Red, and Rose Gold.

Amazon shoppers love how easy to use this bag is. "I love that it is hard sided to protect your things and yet still so lightweight. It was so easy to push and maneuver with the [eight] wheels," one reviewer said.

Another reviewer said the bag was the perfect size to hold a couple days worth of essentials. "We used it as a carry-on/overnight bag on a transatlantic trip. We got plenty of stuff in there for the first two days in case our luggage was lost."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.