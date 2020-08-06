Kenneth Cole Is a One-stop Shop for Face Masks, Neck Gaiters, and Touch-free Tools

By now, you've probably gotten used to wearing a face covering in public, including while traveling and in crowded outdoor areas. But if you're still on the hunt for a reusable option that's comfortable, functional, and stylish, Kenneth Cole's latest masks and gaiters might be just what you're looking for. Made from breathable cotton, these masks wear comfortably and are easy to wash. Plus, the brand released a no-touch tool that helps you avoid touching shared surfaces, like door handles, elevator buttons, and keypads. Since protective gear is in such high demand, we suggest pre-ordering these items, which are expected to ship in mid-August.