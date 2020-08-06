Kenneth Cole Is a One-stop Shop for Face Masks, Neck Gaiters, and Touch-free Tools

By now, you've probably gotten used to wearing a face covering in public, including while traveling and in crowded outdoor areas. But if you're still on the hunt for a reusable option that's comfortable, functional, and stylish, Kenneth Cole's latest masks and gaiters might be just what you're looking for. Made from breathable cotton, these masks wear comfortably and are easy to wash. Plus, the brand released a no-touch tool that helps you avoid touching shared surfaces, like door handles, elevator buttons, and keypads. Since protective gear is in such high demand, we suggest pre-ordering these items, which are expected to ship in mid-August.
These masks are available in a variety of neutral hues and prints for both men and women, so you're sure to find something that fits your style. Plus, a portion of each purchase goes toward the Mental Health Coalition, an organization founded by Kenneth Cole that works to destigmatize mental health conditions. Keep reading for Kenneth Cole's lineup of protective wear that is both comfortable and stylish.
The brand's cotton face masks come in packs of three, including this neutral set, as well as one with animal prints and another with a camo print. You can also buy a single mask for $18 . The masks offer wide coverage on the face, in addition to a flexible nose clip that ensures a secure fit and prevents glasses from fogging up.
To buy: kennethcole.com , $39 for pack of three
If neck gaiters are more your style when it comes to face coverings, this version is a solid bet. It's made from stretchy, breathable material that's both dust-proof and anti-pollution. It's available in camo and animal prints, as well as heather grey and black.
To buy: kennethcole.com , $24
This no-touch tool is designed to help you open doors and press buttons and keypads without coming into contact with shared surfaces. Simply attach it to your keychain and you'll always have an extra way to avoid germs in public.
To buy: kennethcole.com , $15
