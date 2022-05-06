Hikers, Campers, and Theme Park Enthusiasts Love These Durable, Waterproof Sandals
If you're an avid hiker, you know the importance of a good pair of shoes for the trail. Sometimes that means heavy duty boots to keep your feet warm against snow, ice, and freezing temperatures; sometimes it's trail running shoes to keep up with you for outdoor adventures; and other times, it's a pair of waterproof sandals that will keep your feet comfortable and protected without overheating during summertime hikes. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a pair from Keen that checks all the boxes: they have lightweight cushioning for just the right amount of support, traction for a non-slip grip, and they come in plenty of fun styles. And right now, they're on sale for as little as $59, so there's no better time to shop.
The Keen Whisper Closed Toe Water Sandals are made with a quick-drying polyester upper with bungee straps on the front that cinch in for a secure fit that you can easily slip into — a necessity if you'll be hiking or traversing wet and slippery terrain. The closed toe is supported with rubber, protecting your feet as you move. Plus, the shoes also have plenty of grippy traction on the sole, so hiking over rocks and through water should be no problem. And like all of the brand's footwear, these hiking sandals are machine washable, so they'll stay fresh trip after trip, no matter how much you put them to the test in the great outdoors.
The sandals come in 24 colors, including neutrals, brights, and patterns, and depending on which hue and size combination you pick, you could pay as little as $59 for a pair. But since summer is right around the corner, some colorways are already selling out, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get the best deal.
Amazon shoppers rave about the sandals, giving them more than 12,000 five-star ratings, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer even called them "the perfect outdoor shoes" after wearing them "for hiking in the mountains, hiking near the river, going out on the lake, and much more." They continued, "I can wear them on an all-day hike and my feet feel fine at the end of the day."
Another traveler praised the sandals after wearing them on a 7-day rafting trip at the Grand Canyon. "They held my feet comfortably firm without rubbing or chafing," they wrote. "They had good support and also a hard toe guard so I didn't hurt my toe when hiking through rough terrain." To top it off, the same shopper added, "This was my ninth trip down the Canyon and the first time I didn't emerge with trashed, blistered feet. Highly recommend!"
And even if you're not a hiking enthusiast, there are still plenty of other uses for these sandals. One reviewer said they're great for hot days at Florida theme parks, "especially when your feet get so wet from the rain or water rides." They added that "the tough rubber toe keeps my toes from getting crushed in the theme park lines."
If you're looking for a durable, comfortable pair of waterproof hiking sandals, don't miss out on this pick from Keen, especially while some pairs are on sale ahead of the summer hiking season.
