These Hiking Boots Are Durable, Supportive, and Waterproof — and Amazon Shoppers Love Them
If you'll be hitting the hiking trails this fall, you'll want to make sure you have a pair of boots that are sturdy, supportive, and waterproof. In fact, keeping your feet dry is one of the most important duties of a good pair of hiking boots. Luckily, we found a top-rated pair on Amazon from Keen, a brand known for its adventure-oriented footwear, that you'll want to take on all your upcoming hikes and camping trips this season and for years to come.
The Keen Targhee II Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots are made with a waterproof nubuck leather upper, a compression molded EVA midsole, a removable EVA footbed for cushion and comfort, and a mesh lining that's designed to let vapor out without letting water in. The boots also have a durable rubber outsole that offers plenty of traction for hiking on a variety of terrain, and a mid-height shaft that supports the ankles.
To buy: amazon.com, from $110
Amazon shoppers love the hiking boots, giving them nearly 3,000 five-star ratings and a bevy of positive reviews. In fact, one shopper mentioned how well these boots help up on a nine day hiking trip. "I got these the day before we left so no breaking them in," they wrote. "These were the most comfortable shoes that I have... My feet did not hurt the whole trip. These are sturdy for climbing, jumping, and walking. I could not be more pleased."
Another shopper emphasized these boots' durability, especially in tough weather conditions. "These are great boots. I broke them in on a 5 mile hike in Shenandoah National Park, 1 mile of which was pretty serious rock scrambling," they wrote. "The boots had great traction on the rocks. We got caught in a downpour and had to walk 2 miles back to the car on a steep incline up wet rocks and I didn't slip at all."
If you're looking for a pair of hiking boots that will give good support, keep your feet and ankles dry, provide excellent traction, and handle changing weather conditions and terrains, the Keen Targhee II Mid Waterproof boots are a solid pick — and they have the Amazon customer reviews to prove it.
