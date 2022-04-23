Shoppers Say the Famous White Sneakers From "Dirty Dancing" Are 'Perfect for Vacation and Long Walks'
When you see a pair of Keds sneakers, chances are, your mind flashes back to some sort of memory. It might be of your own childhood if they were your footwear of choice as a kid; or, you might recall the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," in which Jennifer Grey, who stars as Frances "Baby" Houseman, wore them during several iconic dance scenes. The comfy lace-up tennis shoes are a classic for a reason: they're impressively comfortable, stylish, and versatile. And at $50 a pair, they're a wardrobe staple. Right now, some sizes are on sale for as little as $37 on Amazon, so there's no better time to shop.
The Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers, the famous ones worn by Grey, have a low-profile, lace-up design with a durable canvas upper and a cushioned footbed for comfort. A breathable lining will keep your feet cool and comfortable, which makes the sneakers a great option for warm weather, especially summer days where you'll be doing a lot of walking. They also have a shock-absorbing rubber sole with added traction, making sure you'll remain stable on different terrain.
While white Keds offer a classic look (especially if you're going with the "Dirty Dancing" inspiration), the sneakers are also available in nine other colors, including black, navy, olive green, and bright red. They come in sizes 4 through 13 with narrow, wide, and extra wide options available so you're bound to find a perfect fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $37 (originally $50)
Beyond their celeb fanbase, thousands of Amazon shoppers also rave about the shoes as well, awaring them with more than 14,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer even said they've "been buying these Keds for at least 20 years because of Baby from 'Dirty Dancing'." Another highlighted their versatility and said the sneakers are "perfect for vacation and long walks."
Comfort is one of the many reasons why the sneakers are so beloved, and plenty of wearers emphasize just how good the shoes feel. One reviewer who is a teacher and mentioned that they're on their feet all day said "my feet don't hurt at the end of the day" when they wear the Keds. One long-time fan said "I've worn Keds canvas shoes for years" and they "are absolutely the most comfortable I've had." They continued, "the memory foam liner makes [a] difference and I can walk all day in them."
Shoppers with wide feet and foot ailments also love the sneakers, with many complimenting the different width options. "The toe area of the Keds accommodates my foot width nicely," one shopper with bunions wrote. They went on to say the sneakers are their "new favorite warm-weather shoe."
If you're looking for a pair of comfortable white sneakers you can wear with just about anything, why not revisit a classic and check out the Keds Champion Canvas style, especially while they're on sale for as little as $37 on Amazon.
