Shoppers Say the Famous White Sneakers From "Dirty Dancing" Are 'Perfect for Vacation and Long Walks'

When you see a pair of Keds sneakers, chances are, your mind flashes back to some sort of memory. It might be of your own childhood if they were your footwear of choice as a kid; or, you might recall the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," in which Jennifer Grey, who stars as Frances "Baby" Houseman, wore them during several iconic dance scenes. The comfy lace-up tennis shoes are a classic for a reason: they're impressively comfortable, stylish, and versatile. And at $50 a pair, they're a wardrobe staple. Right now, some sizes are on sale for as little as $37 on Amazon, so there's no better time to shop.