This Oprah-approved Crossbody Bag Is Less Than $40 on Amazon Right Now
Whether you're traveling, commuting, or running daily errands, a crossbody bag will take you far. And who better to turn to for recommendations than Oprah? The mogul is obsessed with one stylish, surprisingly affordable crossbody purse, making sure to highlight it in her annual Favorite Things list in 2021, and it's easy to see why she's a fan. Her pick is compact yet spacious, has plenty of convenient pockets to keep you organized and your belongings safe, and it's made from sleek vegan leather.
And if you want to twin with Oprah, there's no better time to shop, since the celeb-approved bag is currently on sale for 20 percent off. And although it's already affordable at $45, you won't want to miss out on snagging the super cute purse for just $36 right now. In fact, Amazon notes that this is the lowest price you'll see on this bag in the past month, so if you've had it sitting in your shopping cart, now is the time to click purchase and bring it home.
What makes it so great? The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody has a camera bag-like structure and is made from durable vegan leather and silver tone hardware. It has three spacious zippered compartments, so you'll be able to keep your travel essentials secure yet easily accessible. One of the pockets even has a smaller interior zippered compartment for cards, keys, or other valuables.
The bag also comes with a 47-inch adjustable strap, so you can wear it on your shoulder and across your body. For even more variation, you can remove the strap and carry it by the top handle. This purse is available in 12 shades and patterns, including neutrals like black, camel, and olive green, as well as bolder options like hot pink and camo print if you're looking to add a pop of color to your travel wardrobe.
In addition to its seal of approval from Oprah, Amazon shoppers also love this bag. One reviewer called it "cute and versatile," as well as "perfect for all seasons." A bag we can keep at the ready for any trip? Sign us up. Another shopper said "it is the perfect size with just the right amount of compartments to keep me organized." A third owner also highlighted its convenient size, writing that the purse is "large enough to carry essentials but not so big that it will feel like I'm weighed down by it."
Yet another fan emphasized the bag's versatility, writing that they can use it for "traveling, shopping, a night out, or as an everyday purse." And perhaps best of all, multiple shoppers confirm that it's hassle-free to carry, which is a must if you'll be using it for long travel days. One wrote that it's "very comfortable," when they used it "as a crossbody walking hands free for two miles."
If you're looking for a new purse to accompany you on all your adventures this spring and summer, take a cue from Oprah and don't miss out on this celeb-loved style from K.Carroll. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend scooping up one (or two) of these bags soon while they're still on sale for less than $40 each.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.