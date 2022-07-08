Travelers Call This Jumpsuit 'the Most Comfortable Outfit Ever' — and It's on Sale for Just $31 Right Now

Instead of spending hours piecing an outfit together, jumpsuits can make your decision a lot easier. Opting for this one-and-done item will also offer you the perfect mixture of style and comfort without feeling obligated to sacrifice one over the other. Now with summer ahead and travel plans booked, Amazon shoppers have discovered the outfit solution, whether you're pressed for time, unsure of what to wear, or are wanting to strike a balance between casual and dressy: the Kay Sinn Summer Jumpsuit. The best part? It is on sale for only $31.

The casual jumpsuit has more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now, select colors are available for more than 20 percent off as an early Prime Day deal. A size range of S to 3XL is offered for each of the 19 shades, and although the brand suggests sticking to your true size, some reviewers report that the jumpsuit runs slightly small and recommend sizing up or consulting the size chart.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $40)

Made from a polyester-spandex blend, this jumpsuit provides the right amount of stretch for freedom of movement when you're on the go. Its relaxed fit and soft fabric make it lightweight and breathable to wear on road trips or long flights, while the off-shoulder design (which can be worn on either side) makes it suitable for the office.

The jumpsuit also features a tie elastic band to customize how it falls around the waist and two side pockets that provide ample room to store your personal items while traveling. Plus, the jumpsuit has a keyhole feature at the back for users to easily slip the garment on. While the top of it is slightly slouchy like a t-shirt, the bottom portion of the jumpsuit is more fitted with cinched details around the ankles, like you get with your favorite pair of joggers.

Because the jumpsuit is so versatile, it can be worn for everything from running errands to sightseeing to dinner. For those days when you want to dress more relaxed, sneakers or sandals will turn this jumpsuit into your favorite one-piece for everyday wear. Depending on what you pair it with, you can even sport the jumpsuit for special occasions, such as weddings and other celebrations, with a simple pair of heels and the right accessories.

"I wore this to a wedding rehearsal dinner and got a ton of compliments," shared one reviewer. Another shopper chimed in, "I LOVE it!!! Can be worn casually, with sandals, flats or sneakers or on a night out with nice heels." Even buyers who were skeptical about the quality expressed that they were so glad they tried it on, and they love that "it can be dressed up or down."

Customers also compliment the soft, comfortable material of the jumpsuit, noting that it's great for travel. One owner called it the "most comfortable outfit," and went on to say, "Wore this on an international flight and I could not have been more comfortable." They even added that they will be "purchasing [it] in different colors shortly!"

Another traveler realized just how versatile the jumpsuit was upon snapping it up: "I bought this purposely because I was looking for something comfortable to wear on long flights," they said. "But I also [bought it if I] have to wear something that would look 'put together' for work, and this jumpsuit is just that!"

No matter if you're looking for something casual or dressy, the Kay Sinn Summer Jumpsuit can elevate your summer and daily wardrobe. Shop the Amazon top-rated pick on sale for $31 while you can.

