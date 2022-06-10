Katie Holmes Just Stepped Out With the Perfect Summer Travel Tote

But if you're searching for something a bit more compact, or simply want to get Holmes' look for less, don't fret. The brand has two smaller versions of the travel tote bag that are much more affordable. You can shop the Manhattan Striped Small Tote for $298 and the Manhattan Striped Mini Tote for just $248. No matter which size you choose, you're definitely going to want to have one in your summer travel wardrobe before your next trip.