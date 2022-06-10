Katie Holmes Just Stepped Out With the Perfect Summer Travel Tote
Finding a great travel bag is a battle between securing an option that's big enough to hold all your stuff and still stylish enough to elevate all your vacation outfits. It's a difficult task to conquer, but Katie Holmes seems to have found the perfect option that combines fashion and functionality in the Kate Spade New York tote bag that she was spotted carrying this week.
The actress hit the streets of New York City this week and added a stylish pop of color to her simple look of a white button-down top, black straight-leg jeans, and comfortable black sneakers by carrying the brand's Manhattan Striped Large Tote Bag. Not only did the boldly striped bag make her ensemble feel more summery, but we couldn't help but notice its oversized design would make it a perfect travel bag too.
Measuring 16.75 inches by 13.5 inches by 8 inches, the adorable tote is big enough to accommodate all your must-have essentials, including a 13-inch laptop. It has a variety of interior pockets, including a zippered pocket, a snap pocket, and two slip pockets to keep smaller items like your phone, keys, and lip balm safe and organized.
The bag is lined in canvas, so it is super easy to clean in case any unwanted spills or stains occur. Along with two sturdy leather top handles, the tote also comes with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap in case you'd prefer to carry the bag hands-free. The bag also has a dog-clip closure at the top, so you can keep your belongings securely inside.
There are two colorways to choose from. You can opt for the exact yellow multicolor version that Holmes herself carried or go for the pink style that is trimmed in white leather. Both options will set you back $398 apiece — and while this may sound like a splurge, the fact that you can carry it everywhere this summer, from the office to a tropical vacation, makes it well worth the price.
But if you're searching for something a bit more compact, or simply want to get Holmes' look for less, don't fret. The brand has two smaller versions of the travel tote bag that are much more affordable. You can shop the Manhattan Striped Small Tote for $298 and the Manhattan Striped Mini Tote for just $248. No matter which size you choose, you're definitely going to want to have one in your summer travel wardrobe before your next trip.
