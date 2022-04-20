Kate Upton Loves This Summer-ready Tunic Dress — and It's Less Than $35 on Amazon
Now that spring has finally arrived, it's time to break out your favorite sundresses for brunches, parties, weddings, and, of course, travel. Dresses are a great option to pack for any trip because they allow you to build an outfit with just one piece, allowing for more time to enjoy your destination and less time rummaging through your suitcase.
Model and actress Kate Upton recently went live on Amazon to speak about her favorite fashion pieces available at the retailer for warmer weather, specifically highlighting one dress that she says stands out for its unique sleeves, breathable fabric, and stunning color options. It's also currently the top-seller in Amazon's Women's Swimwear Cover Ups category, and it's easy to see why.
The Amoretu Summer Tunic V-Neck Shift Dress features long sleeves with elastic cuffs, a slight v-neckline, and a tiered skirt that hits at the mid-thigh. It's made from soft, breathable polyester that shoppers say resists wrinkles, making it a great option for travel. Even better, it's machine washable, and reviewers confirm that it holds up well after multiple washes.
The dress is available in 24 colors, as well as 11 colors in a short-sleeve version and 6 in a sleeveless variation. Shop basics like black and navy that you can wear year-round, as well as bold prints that are perfect for summer and bright colors that will make a statement in your travel wardrobe. It comes in sizes small to XXL, and a size chart with bust and length measurements will help you find the right fit.
It's no surprise that Kate Upton is a fan of this dress, and thousands of shoppers agree that it's a staple piece. In fact, it's earned more than 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Some even say they plan to buy it in multiple colors. One reviewer called it "super comfortable" and "perfect for southern summers." They also mentioned how confident they felt while wearing the dress, and said it "fell perfectly" on their body. Another customer complimented the lightweight material that's "thin but opaque and perfect for spring and summer!"
Several other shoppers mention that it's easy to dress up or down for a variety of occasions (all the more reason to add it to your suitcase). One wearer, for example, said they "got lots of compliments wearing this to a wedding," while another mentioned that it's a "super cute little dress to run errands in, [or] go to the beach [or] pool [in]."
If you're looking for a versatile dress to wear this spring and summer, be sure to check out this pick from Amoretu on Amazon. But since it's currently so popular, there's a good chance it could sell out, so we recommend shopping soon to make sure you get your hands on this celeb-approved, closet essential.
