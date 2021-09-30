The Best Handbag and Accessory Deals From Kate Spade's Surprise Sale

If you're in the market for a new handbag, wallet, or other accessory, you won't want to miss Kate Spade's latest surprise sale, which includes deep discounts on best-sellers, as well as deals on fall essentials. Whether you're looking for a classic leather shoulder bag, a zippered travel wallet, or a pair of versatile sneakers, this sale will have something for you. And with discounts up to 75 percent off, it'll be hard to find a better deal, especially on the brand's quality leather goods. If you see something you like, you'll want to shop ASAP, since this sale only lasts until Oct. 13.