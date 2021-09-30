The Best Handbag and Accessory Deals From Kate Spade's Surprise Sale
If you're in the market for a new handbag, wallet, or other accessory, you won't want to miss Kate Spade's latest surprise sale, which includes deep discounts on best-sellers, as well as deals on fall essentials. Whether you're looking for a classic leather shoulder bag, a zippered travel wallet, or a pair of versatile sneakers, this sale will have something for you. And with discounts up to 75 percent off, it'll be hard to find a better deal, especially on the brand's quality leather goods. If you see something you like, you'll want to shop ASAP, since this sale only lasts until Oct. 13.
The sale includes a wide variety of items, including handbags, wallets, cosmetic bags, clothing, shoes, and jewelry. Some of the best deals are on handbags and small accessories, so if you're currently shopping for a new bag, you'll want to check out this sale. For example, you can score the Kourtney Camera Bag, a chic leather crossbody purse for just $79 (originally $279) or the Ainslee Sneakers, a cute and comfy lace-up style made from a knit material, for $69 (originally $159).
The sale also includes bags perfect for travel, like the Karissa Nylon Large Backpack, which would make a great carry-on or airline personal item. The backpack is currently on sale for $99 (originally $299). Similarly, the Staci Large Continental Wallet is a sleek yet spacious travel wallet with plenty of room for cash, cards, tickets, and more, and it's on sale for $69 (originally $229).
If you're shopping for yourself or getting a head start on your holiday shopping, this sale will likely have something for you at an impressive price that you might not see for the rest of the year. Keep reading for some of our favorite picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, and shop now before they sell out.
Karissa Nylon Large Backpack
To buy: katespade.com, $99 (originally $299)
Jae Quilted Large Tote
To buy: katespade.com, $99 (originally $329)
Kourtney Camera Bag
To buy: katespade.com, $79 (originally $279)
Ainslee Sneakers
To buy: katespade.com, $69 (originally $159)
Staci Large Continental Wallet
To buy: katespade.com, $69 (originally $229)
Kailee Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
To buy: katespade.com, $119 (originally $379)
Greene Street Karlee Crossbody Bag
To buy: katespade.com, $79 (originally $299)
Eva Exotic Small Zip Bifold Wallet
To buy: katespade.com, $45 (originally $149)
