Save Up to 70% on Handbags, Dresses, Sandals, and More During Kate Spade's Labor Day Weekend Sale
It may be hard to believe, but Labor Day weekend is here. This weekend travelers are celebrating the end of summer with cross-country road trips, backyard cookouts, or local park picnics. But it's also an opportunity to take advantage of the many deals that are happening right now. Case in point: Kate Spade's Labor Day weekend sale event. The brand, known for its colorful purses, is offering an extra 30 percent off sale styles through September 6. Use code SOLONGSUMMER when you're checking out to get the additional discount.
There are over 800 styles marked down with savings up to 79% off. Many travel essentials like backpacks, tote bags, crossbody bags, and wallets are discounted, so it's a great time to upgrade your gear for commuting, running errands, and flying without breaking the bank. We have our eye on a luxe pebbled leather backpack that's available in three bright colors and costs $131 less, a colorful crossbody bag with a perfect five-star rating that will only get better over time, and a multi-purpose six-slot cardholder that's roomy enough to hold all your credit cards plus a vaccination card.
Handbags aren't the only items on sale, though: Kate Spade is offering 30 percent off on travel-friendly clothes and shoes, too. This timeless black and white striped dress on our list is a great plane outfit — it's made from comfortable, loose-fitting cotton and has short sleeves to prevent overheating. The dress even helps cut down on suitcase space since it can be coordinated with a number of different shoes, cardigans, and jackets.
Speaking of shoes, we're going to add to our current selection by scooping up these chic sandals that are only $88. Any of the three shades — black, mustard, or red — will match that new travel dress, and reviewers report that the padding made them comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.
To help you sort through the many options available, we've rounded up the top 20 items that we're adding to our carts ASAP. Shop the options below or head over to Kate Spade to browse the rest of the markdowns before they sell out.
Best Handbag and Travel Accessory Deals
- Essential Medium Backpack, $167 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $298)
- Polly Medium Convertible Flap Shoulder Bag, $63 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $298)
- Astrid Medium Crossbody, $98 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $198)
- Cabana Large Tote, $139 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $248)
- All Day Large Zip-Top Tote, $167 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $298)
- Roulette Small Saddle Bag, $111 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $198)
- Smile Gingham Small Shoulder Bag, $127 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $198)
- Roulette Zip Cardholder, $44 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $78)
- Essential Large Work Tote, $212 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $378)
- Everything Puffy Sunshine Dot Cosmetics Case, $38 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $68)
Best Shoe Deals
- La Danse Sandals, $88 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $178)
- Keds x Kate Spade Canvas Sneakers, $51 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $90)
- Rhodes Slide Sandals, $75 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $178)
- Sally Rain Boots, $101 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $168)
- Vale Sneakers, $66 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $118)
Best Clothing Deals
- Striped Midi Dress, $98 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $198)
- Colorblock V-Neck Cardigan, $80 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $228)
- Dainty Bloom Jumpsuit, $147 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $298)
- Soft Zebra Lounge Shorts, $25 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $44)
- Bi-Stretch Pant, $100 with code SOLONGSUMMER (originally $178)
