You Can Score Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers for Less Than $50 on Amazon Right Now
As much as we love when Kate Middleton wears show-stopping gowns and dazzling jewels during official royal events, we can't help but appreciate her relaxed (and much more attainable) everyday style as well. The Duchess of Cambridge loves to incorporate more affordable pieces in her off-duty outfits — giving us commoners the chance to recreate her casual looks without needing a royal bank account.
Ray-Ban sunglasses and Longchamp totes are both staples in her wardrobe, as are Superga's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers. The Duchess has been wearing the comfy sneakers for years and was most recently spotted in them just yesterday while touring Mayan ruins in Belize with Prince William, where she paired the cute kicks with a simple white tee, skinny cargo pants, and a braided belt.
It's easy to see why Middleton is such a fan, the cotton sneakers feature a breathable upper and a thick rubber sole that provides excellent traction. Plus, shoppers say they are comfortable enough to walk in all day without any foot pain. One reviewer who was influenced to buy the sneakers after seeing Middleton wear them wrote, "I walked the entire, yes, the entire Freedom Trail and oh my goodness, [they were] so comfortable," adding that they wore the shoes for at least 6 miles "from downtown Boston to the beach in Revere without any discomfort."
Other reviewers rave about how versatile the cute sneakers are and say they look good with everything from jeans to dresses — making them a great travel shoe. One shopper who bought them for a European vacation wrote, "they are so comfortable and fashionable at the same time without being as frumpy as running shoes."
If you've been looking to give your sneaker collection a Duchess-worthy upgrade, today is your lucky day! Middleton's exact Superga sneakers are on sale at Amazon. Most sizes of her white pair are marked down to just $49, while other colorways of the same shoe are on sale for as little as $37 each. If you want the best deal, check out the all gray colorway.
There are 24 colors to choose from, and sizes range from 5 to 14. The shoes do run on the larger side, so the brand and multiple customers recommend sizing down a half size for a more comfortable fit. Ready to take a cue from Kate Middleton and add them to your own wardrobe? Shop a pair (or two) for yourself.
