The Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton Constantly Wears Are as Little as $25 for Prime Day

Kate Middleton knows a thing or two about always looking polished and put together, that's for sure. Whether she's decked out in a gown for a night out or keeping it casual on tour with jeans and sneakers, we're always envious of her outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge even incorporates some more affordable pieces into her wardrobe from time to time, so it's actually possible to copy her style without being a part of the royal family yourself. She's been spotted in a pair of canvas sneakers from Superga, for example, a classic low-top that you can wear with just about anything. The best part? The shoes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so you can shop a pair for as little as $25 right now. But don't wait to shop, since this 62 percent off discount may not last the entire two-day shopping event.

The Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are made with a lightweight, breathable canvas upper that makes them perfect for summertime wear. The versatile lace-up sneakers also have cushioned footbeds, so they'll remain comfortable for all-day wear, whether you're sightseeing in a new city or running errands around town. Textured rubber soles offer plenty of traction to keep you stable on uneven or slippery surfaces while ensuring that the shoes will hold up over time.

They come in a whopping 78 colors on Amazon, but some size and color combinations are already selling out, so if you want the best deal, we recommend shopping classic options like black and white (the lowest price we've found, coming in at just $25), all white, and navy and white.

Shoppers love these sneakers, with many complimenting their stylish look and just how comfortable they are, both for travel and everyday wear. "I got these shoes for a trip where I wanted to look stylish but also ensure I could walk for days and not have sore feet," one wrote. They went on to say that they had "no blisters or sore feet after walking 4-plus miles [for three] days in a row to sightsee." Another shopper added that they're great for people with wide feet. "[I] love these for my wide toe box. I can walk for miles without my toes being rubbed!"

Several reviewers also mention that the Duchess's impeccable style is part of the reason they bought the sneakers in the first place. "I kept seeing Kate Middleton wearing these and I loved how they were casual yet classy," one mentioned, adding, "I receive compliments almost every time I wear these shoes and they can be worn with anything from jeans to yoga pants, to a cute dress."

If you're looking for a new pair of comfy sneakers to wear all summer long (and on any upcoming trips), don't miss out on this celeb-loved pick from Superga, especially while it's so deeply discounted for 62 percent off. And at this price, you may even want to add more than one color to your cart.

