Where to Shop Kate Middleton’s $20 Floral Face Mask — and 4 More That Look Just Like It

Kate Middleton's exact face mask is available online from Amaia, a children's clothing and accessories retailer based in the UK. This mask, identified by The Independent, is available in both adult and kid sizes. It features a pink version of Liberty of London's Pepper print, made from 100 percent cotton. There's an extra layer of fabric that acts as a filter pocket, and the mask also comes with five extra filters. Plus, 30 percent of the proceeds of the brand's masks go towards NHS Charities Together, an organization that supports the National Health Service's staff, volunteers, and patients in the UK.

If you're inspired to find a delicate floral face mask of your own, we suggest heading over to Etsy, where you'll find plenty of mask options in a wide variety of Liberty prints. You can also go straight to the source and check out Liberty of London's own selection of masks, which includes 16 different prints. And while we haven't found the Pepper print the Duchess wore outside of Amaia's site, Liberty of London's collection, as well as a wide variety of Etsy sellers have plenty of colorful floral masks that will help you achieve a similar look.

Keep reading to shop the Duchess' mask, as well as four other variations with Liberty prints, including some that don't even require international shipping. We've included mask options with pleats, as well as some with metal nose wires and filter pockets, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

To buy: libertyoflondon.com, $54 for set of five