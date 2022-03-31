Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ultimate Comfy Summer Shoe — and This Lookalike Is $50 on Amazon
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Caribbean tour wrapped up last week, and throughout the entire trip, Middleton gave us some major summer fashion inspiration. From smocked sundresses to flattering shorts, The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in several styles we can't wait to add to our warm-weather wardrobes. One item we loved, in particular, was the white espadrille flats she wore in Belize.
Middleton accessorized her floral Tory Burch dress with a pair of Stella McCartney espadrilles that are equal parts fashionable and functional. The flat silhouette made it easy for Kate to explore a beach town in Belize, while the raffia embellishments and white color gave them an elegant feel.
The Duchess's exact shoes are unfortunately sold out, but we found a pair of affordable lookalikes on Amazon. The Skechers Bobs Breeze espadrille flats are just as cute as Middleton's designer pair and are a fraction of the price at just $50. The comfy summer shoes feature a memory foam insole that's so cushioned, multiple customers have called the flats "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever put on their feet.
Along with a textured sole that provides excellent traction, the espadrilles also have a canvas upper that shoppers say feels very soft on their feet. The slip-on style makes them a great option to wear on travel days, as you can easily take them on and off at airport security. The lightweight shoes are so comfortable, owners even say they " them with no issues" context="body" sid=""/]."
Reviewers also love how versatile the flats are. One said, "they go with so many outfits." While another wrote, "they go with everything and feel good all day," before adding, "they are more elevated than a sneaker but look great with activewear, athleisure, jeans, and shorts." Sizes range from 5 to 11, and the flats come in six different colors — including a white pair just like Middleton's.
Ready to take a cue from the Duchess and add a cute pair of espadrille flats to your summer travel wardrobe? Shop the similar Skechers pair on Amazon for only $50 here, or scroll down to shop more royal-inspired espadrille lookalikes for less than $100 each.
