This Rechargeable Hand Warmer Will Get You Through the Coldest Winter Days

Whether you're hitting the slopes, heading out for a wintertime hike, or just commuting in particularly cold weather, hand warmers have long been a seasonal essential. However, one-time use hand warmers aren't always effective and, of course, have to be tossed after one use. If you already have your go-to parka, snow boots, and a cozy beanie, this handy device is the next cold weather accessory you'll want to add to your collection to keep you warm all winter long.

Enter the Rechargeable Hand Warmer from KARECEL. This compact yet powerful device offers four to eight hours of consistent, adjustable heat.

To buy: amazon.com, $26

The device measures approximately four inches long and nearly three inches thick, so it can easily fit in the palm of your hand or pocket. It features three heat settings, starting at 104 degrees Farenheit and going all the way up to 131 degrees Farenheit. Despite its capacity for high temperatures, it's designed to be shockproof, anti-scald, and free of radiation.

In addition to warming up your hands at the touch of a button, the device can also be used as a portable charger for smartphones and other small electronics. Thanks to a USB port, it's also easily rechargeable.

Amazon shoppers have raved about the functionality and convenience of this hand warmer. "This is an absolute life saver!!! I have season tickets for my local NHL team and it gets so cold in the arena but I really don’t like to wear gloves so I figured I would give this a try and it’s amazing! I can warm my hands and charge my phone. It’s absolutely perfect. It’s a great size and lightweight," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer mentioned that the hand warmer makes their job as a photographer much easier in the winter. "For photographers and everyone who spends time outside in below freezing weather — this little hand warmer (about the size of an old flip phone) was a fantastic find. It lets me flip the fingers of my gloves off to adjust my camera and take photos on the coldest winter days but then bring their temperature back up quickly. The handwarmer heats up quickly and can be adjusted from lukewarm to almost too hot. No pain from being too cold for too long when you keep these in your pocket."

