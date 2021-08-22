This Stylish Australian Luggage Brand Just Landed in the U.S. — and Travelers Should Know About It
If you're in the market for a new suitcase, why not add a stylish piece to your luggage collection, particularly from a brand that's just launched in the U.S.? After all, there's nothing better than being able to immediately identify your bag in the luggage carousel, thus becoming the envy of fellow travelers.
July, an Australian luggage brand, makes a variety of suitcases and travel gear, including hardside carry-ons and checked bags, weekenders, backpacks, and crossbody slings. Right now, it's a one-stop shop for all things stylish luggage.
A great place to start with July is its signature bag: the Carry On suitcase (the brand also offers several other suitcase sizes). It has a crush-proof shell, made with durable polycarbonate and anodised aluminum bumpers, and features a multi-stop telescopic handle, multi-directional spinner wheels, and an integrated TSA lock. On the inside of the bag, you'll find a water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining, hidden laundry bag, and Y-strap compression system.
To buy: july.com, $245
It's clear that the exterior and interior features have been thoughtfully designed to make packing (and repacking) simple and maneuvering the bag as painless as possible. In addition to all of these convenient features, the bag is undeniably stylish with its sleek rectangular shape, minimal branding, and variety of color options. You can also personalize your bag with up to five letters in either English or Chinese characters.
For weekend getaways, road trips, or vacations where you're just trying to pack light, July's Carry All Weekender is a solid option. It's made from durable water-resistant material with soft leather handles and a detachable shoulder strap with leather details and padding. Inside you'll find a 16-inch padded laptop compartment, as well as internal dividers and zippered pockets designed to accommodate documents, tablets, and other small essentials. This bag is especially handy for international travel, since it features an hidden exterior pocket with a secure magnetic closure that's perfect for storing your passport and other important items.
To buy: july.com, $195
And if you're in the market for a backpack for travel, commuting, or everyday errands, July's Carry All Backpack is another winner. It's also made from water-resistant material with sleek leather details, and comes in four colors: black, forest green, off-white, and navy. There's a convenient front-access zippered pocket, as well as the same discreet magnetic pocket featured on the weekender bag, making this a must-have carry-on or personal item for air travel. For commuters or business travelers, you can rest assured that your tech will be safely stored, since the bag has a 16-inch padded laptop sleeve.
To buy: july.com, $165
Whether you're looking to give your luggage collection a stylish upgrade for an upcoming trip or find a new bag for everyday use, you won't want to miss exploring all of the sleek, functional bags that July has to offer. And since the brand is still new to the U.S., it's offering a few extra perks right now, like an included reusable water bottle with purchases of select bags, including the Carry All Weekender and Carry All Backpack.
