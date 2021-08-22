 This Stylish Australian Luggage Brand Just Landed in the U.S. — and Travelers Should Know About It

And if you're in the market for a backpack for travel, commuting, or everyday errands, July's Carry All Backpack is another winner. It's also made from water-resistant material with sleek leather details, and comes in four colors: black, forest green, off-white, and navy. There's a convenient front-access zippered pocket, as well as the same discreet magnetic pocket featured on the weekender bag, making this a must-have carry-on or personal item for air travel. For commuters or business travelers, you can rest assured that your tech will be safely stored, since the bag has a 16-inch padded laptop sleeve.