Hot Sleepers Rave About This Soft, Breathable Pajama Set

When it comes to pajama sets, there's certainly no shortage of options on the market, whether you're shopping on Amazon or at Bloomingdale's. You can go the luxurious route and opt for sleek silk or satin sets, or stick to comfort and choose breathable fabrics like cotton, modal, or bamboo. If you're looking for both style and comfort — especially if you're a hot sleeper — you'll want to add this under-$50 bamboo pajama set to your Amazon cart ASAP.