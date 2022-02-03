Hot Sleepers Rave About This Soft, Breathable Pajama Set
When it comes to pajama sets, there's certainly no shortage of options on the market, whether you're shopping on Amazon or at Bloomingdale's. You can go the luxurious route and opt for sleek silk or satin sets, or stick to comfort and choose breathable fabrics like cotton, modal, or bamboo. If you're looking for both style and comfort — especially if you're a hot sleeper — you'll want to add this under-$50 bamboo pajama set to your Amazon cart ASAP.
The Joyaria Women's Soft Bamboo Pajama Set includes a long-sleeve button-up top with a notch collar and front pocket, and pants with an elastic waistband and drawstring tie Both pieces are made from 95 percent bamboo viscose —which is both ultra-soft and breathable, making it a great choice for people who tend to overheat at night —and 5 percent spandex, which offers comfortable stretch.
The pajamas are available in 22 colors and patterns, including basics like black with white piping detail, navy polka dots, and white with black piping, as well as bolder options like floral and animal prints. There are even three Christmas-themed patterns if you're in the mood to get ahead on next year's holiday shopping. The set runs in sizes small to XXL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, $48
Amazon shoppers love the pajama set and have given it more than 1,500 five-star ratings. Many reviews from hot sleepers, new moms, and people dealing with hot flashes comment on the set's breathability and comfort, as well as the sleek, put-together look it offers. One reviewer even called it "the most amazing pair of pajamas I've ever purchased!"
"These pajamas are so comfortable and luxurious," another reviewer wrote. "They are lightweight and cool feeling, so they are breathable but really keep you warm." The same shopper did share that they had to size down from their initial purchase to find the right fit, but noted that they plan to order more pairs — a true testament to the pajamas' role as a wardrobe staple.
If you're looking for a pair of luxe-feeling pajamas that won't break the bank, check out this shopper-loved set on Amazon, which you can shop for under $50.
