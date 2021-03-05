Shop Deep Discounts on Joss & Main’s Collection of Museum-Inspired Home Decor

Back in the Before Times, museums were places to relax, learn, and spend a day surrounded by beautiful and interesting things. But currently, you're more likely to spend a day surrounded by the same walls you've been staring at for a full year now. Even if you can't physically browse the world's museums right now, you can bring their likeness into your home thanks to Joss & Main's Inspired by Museums collection.
Not only is the collection a great spot to shop Impressionist-esque throw pillows, sculptural furniture, and Art Nouveau accents, but it's also on sale. You'll find hundreds of dollars in discounts on coffee tables, light fixtures, consoles, chairs, and more, all with the eye for design you'd expect to see in a top-tier gallery. For example, there's a chandelier that's nearly 40 percent off and an eye-catching side table for just $166.
We've rounded up our favorite items below, but don't wait — we can't imagine these museum-inspired items will stay in stock long.
Between their thin legs, minimalist cushioning, and sleek rounded back, these chairs are just as much sculptures as they are functional seating. Since they’re sold both in a pair and individually, you can buy just one as an accent chair or outfit a table.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $420 (originally $491)
This is nothing like the stuffy, sparkly chandeliers of the past. It’s every bit a modern piece with industrial black rods, brass accents, and globe-like glass shades. And since it’s 43 percent off, we highly recommend adding it to your cart right… about… now.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $320 (originally $559)
Just like the speckles and lines of abstract paintings, this throw pillow cover is interesting to look at and beautiful in its own way. Unlike a museum painting, though, you can bring it home and touch it.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $34 (originally $60)
Despite its museum-quality look, you don’t have to be cautious around this coffee table. It’s made of solid teak wood and has a distressed geometric design that’s sealed with laminate. Its large size — nearly three feet long by two feet wide — makes it a standout centerpiece, but its neutral color scheme keeps it from being a distraction.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $324 (originally $566)
Bring a bit of flair to your side table with this sculptural gold lamp. It doubles as an illuminating light source and artwork, with a footprint that won’t take up too much space if your table is on the smaller side.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $196 (originally $235)
For a minimalist chair you won’t want to heap dirty clothes on (yes, we all do it), look no further than this genuine leather option. It’s sleek and thin, but still comfy enough to lounge on with a cup of coffee and a good book.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $870 (originally $921)
