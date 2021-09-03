Another shopper complimented the chair's durability, thanks to the plastic and resin material. "Great quality furniture! Easy to clean and no worries about paint chipping," they wrote. Even though summer is coming to an end, there's still plenty of time to enjoy your outdoor space, especially when you buy durable, weather-resistant furniture like this Adirondack chair that's on sale through Labor Day weekend. And while you're at it, you'll want to check out the rest of Joss & Main's end of season sale, which includes major discounts on all types of furniture and home goods.