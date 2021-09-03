This Adirondack Chair Will Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Mountain Resort — and It's 30% Off Right Now
If you're looking to update your backyard, patio, balcony, or any other outdoor space, a comfortable Adirondack chair is a must-have. This classic style, available at Joss & Main, will fit nearly any outdoor living space, and luckily for shoppers, it's on sale right now. As part of Joss & Main's Labor Day weekend sale, you can shop this outdoor chair for as low as $219, down from its original price of $310.
The Vineyard Adirondack Chair from Joss & Main is made in the U.S. from a material called Pollywood, a combination of recycled plastic and resin, that's designed to resist splinters, cracks, chips, peeling, and rot. It also has a UV protectant, so you can rest assured the color of the chair will stay intact even after time in the sun. The chair features a classic Adirondack design with a comfortably contoured seat and flat arms that allow you to rest a drink on top.
To buy: jossandmain.com, $219 (originally $310)
The chair is available in 14 colors, ranging from basic black and white to bold blue and bright red, although only select colors are on sale. If you're looking for neutral Adirondack chairs, you're in luck since you can score the lowest price on the black and grey options.
Shoppers on Joss & Main's website rave about this chair, giving it an average 4.8 out of 5 star rating, with hundreds of positive reviews. "These are excellent and quite easy to put together," one reviewer wrote. "They look great on our front porch. They are every bit the quality of similar ones that are almost twice the price."
Another shopper complimented the chair's durability, thanks to the plastic and resin material. "Great quality furniture! Easy to clean and no worries about paint chipping," they wrote. Even though summer is coming to an end, there's still plenty of time to enjoy your outdoor space, especially when you buy durable, weather-resistant furniture like this Adirondack chair that's on sale through Labor Day weekend. And while you're at it, you'll want to check out the rest of Joss & Main's end of season sale, which includes major discounts on all types of furniture and home goods.
