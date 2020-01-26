This Sleep Mask and Headphones Combination Makes Sleeping While Traveling Much Easier

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're on a long flight or staying at a particularly noisy hotel, it can be tough to get a good night's sleep while traveling. There are countless travel accessories on the market designed to make you more comfortable while sleeping in unconventional circumstances, as well as block out light and sound, but not many products check all of those boxes in one.

The Joseche Sleep Headphones and Eye Mask is a unique travel accessory that is designed to help you sleep better while you're on the go. It blocks out light as an eye mask, but it also comes with built-in Bluetooth headphones that can be used to play white noise, audiobooks, music, or whatever audio soothes you to sleep.

To buy: amazon.com, $23

The mask itself is made from 95% cotton, which allows for comfort and ventilation. A hidden Velcro strap makes the mask adjustable but it won't snag or pull on your hair. Extra cushioning makes the mask supremely comfortable, and it's thick enough to completely block out light.

To play audio through the headphones, simply connect via Bluetooth. The outside of the mask has pause/play and volume controls, so you can easily adjust the sound to your perfect setting. A single charge gives you more than nine hours of play time, and the mask comes with a USB to recharge. In addition to simply listening to audio, there's also a microphone that enables you to take calls.

Amazon shoppers have raved about this sleep mask/headphones combination. "It’s not an exaggeration to say that these headphones have changed my life...the material is very plush and comfy. It’s a breathable fabric, though; I run hot but it never makes me sweaty. Completely blocks out light. Easy to pair, intuitive controls. I only charge mine once every two weeks or so, though I do set my audio to turn off after half an hour, which does preserve battery. They’re just completely awesome," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer commented on how much of a game-changer this mask really is. "I have trouble sleeping and for years I have used my iPhone to play sleep sounds at night. Using this mask I’ve found that blocking out light, as well as stereo sound helps me sleep much more soundly. The mask is quite comfortable, very soft and easy to adjust with the Velcro strap."

