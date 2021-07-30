This Portable Neck Fan Is a 'Lifesaver' for Keeping Cool on Camping Trips, Hikes, and Beach Days

"This product is lightweight, and has three powerful yet quiet speeds that will keep you cool whenever and wherever you need it," said one shopper. "It's very convenient to charge the battery with the USB cord that comes with it. The product stays cool regardless of how long you run it. Between living in Florida and going through menopause I have been miserable and this product has been a lifesaver. I was using my fan when I saw my female doctor recently and all the women in the practice, including my doctor, thought it was incredible and they all wanted to know where I got mine."