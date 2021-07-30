This Portable Neck Fan Is a 'Lifesaver' for Keeping Cool on Camping Trips, Hikes, and Beach Days
We're already halfway through summer, and temperatures are likely going to keep rising. If you're anything like us, you're probably on the lookout for ways to keep cool — especially while you're outdoors and can't enjoy the AC. Luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers have discovered the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, and many of them are calling it a "must-have gadget" for the hottest, stickiest days of summer.
The portable fan is designed to look like a modern pair of headphones, and be worn around the back of your neck like a necklace. It provides 360 degrees of air movement, so it will keep your face cool without blowing air directly on it. There are three fan speeds to choose from, and the rechargeable battery will last anywhere from four to 16 hours at a time, depending on what setting you keep it on. Customers love how soft the silicone neckband is, and the fact that the fan is super quiet, so it isn't distracting.
If you're worried the wearable fan will strain your neck, don't be. The hands-free device weighs only 9.1 ounces, and is so lightweight one shopper said, "you forget you're wearing it." Plus, it's made without wings and exposed fan blades, so your hair won't get stuck in it, and it is safe to be worn by children as well.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $46)
"This product is lightweight, and has three powerful yet quiet speeds that will keep you cool whenever and wherever you need it," said one shopper. "It's very convenient to charge the battery with the USB cord that comes with it. The product stays cool regardless of how long you run it. Between living in Florida and going through menopause I have been miserable and this product has been a lifesaver. I was using my fan when I saw my female doctor recently and all the women in the practice, including my doctor, thought it was incredible and they all wanted to know where I got mine."
"I was nervous when my daughter told me we were taking my granddaughter to Disney in summer," wrote another. "I purchased this fan in hopes I would not be passing out in the heat. I made it through hours of heat with this fan!! I will not be going anywhere outside during the summer without this fan. It was super comfortable and the charge lasted for hours on high!!"
The neck fan comes in four sleek colors, and it's majorly marked down right now. Normally priced at $46, the wireless fan is marked down by 30 percent, and you can take another five percent off when you click the coupon box when adding it to your cart — meaning it can be yours for as little as $30. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest buying it ASAP.