These Stylish, Secretly Comfy Heels Were Designed by a Foot Surgeon - and Even the First Lady Is a Fan

By Madeline Diamond
June 10, 2021
Since beginning her term as First Lady earlier this year, Dr. Jill Biden has wowed us with stylish look after look. And when she arrived in the U.K. with President Biden this week ahead of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, she dressed to impress once again, wearing a white dress and navy blazer accompanied by a pair of pointed-toe navy suede pumps from shopper-loved footwear brand Marion Parke.

Luckily, we found Dr. Biden's exact pair of Marion Parke heels online, as well as at Neiman Marcus, so you can add them to your shoe collection ASAP. Since the brand's shoes are designed by a podiatric surgeon (Marion Parke, herself), you can be sure they'll be easy on your feet and comfortable enough to walk in for hours without compromising on style. And if they're good enough for the First Lady, these pumps are certainly good enough for us.

The Italian-made pumps feature a 3.3-inch heel with a contoured insole that's designed to follow the natural contour of the bottom of your foot for a comfortable, supportive fit. Arch support, cupping in the heel, and added material on the outsole also provide stability.

Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: Marion Parke Must Have Suede Pumps, marionparke.com, neimanmarcus.com, $495

In addition to the exact navy pumps worn by the First Lady, you can also find the same style in different colors, as well as various heel heights, below.

Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

To buy: Marion Parke Must Have 85mm Pumps, shopbop.com, $495

Credit: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To buy: Marion Parke Must Have Kitten-heel Pumps, bloomingdales.com, $495

