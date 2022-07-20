Parents Say This Clever Carry-on Is a 'Game-changer' for Traveling With Children — and It's on Sale

The suitcase converts into a leg rest or in-flight bed for kids.

By
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart
Rebecca Carhart

Published on July 20, 2022

Kids Carry on Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It's no secret that traveling with young children can be difficult. Not only do you have to keep them calm and entertained on long flights, but you also have to pack and carry all their necessities in addition to your own. Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers have found a solution and say the Jetkids by Stokke Bedbox 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase makes traveling with kids so much easier.

The clever carry-on bag has enough space to hold all your child's essentials, but it also converts into a leg rest or in-flight bed for kiddos, so they can get comfortable on even the longest international flights. This is thanks to a built-in foot ledge and extra storage space for a kid-size mattress. Even better, children ages 3 to 7 can sit on top of the suitcase and ride along as you pull it via the suitcase's strap, allowing you to navigate busy airports with ease.

Related: The Gear (and Snacks) You Need to Fly With Kids in 2022, According to a Dad Who's Been There

The travel bag has shock-absorbing swivel wheels and a water-resistant shell, and it is designed to fit most domestic and international carry-on size requirements. Each suitcase even comes with packs of stickers, so your kids can customize their bag and make it their own. With all these handy features and details, it's no wonder why parents are calling the carry-on bag a "game-changer."

Kids Carry on Sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $199)

One shopper raved, "My daughter loved riding on it and I loved the fact that I wasn't fighting to hold my child plus my carry-on and hers." They added, "Talk about turning heads, we had children and adults screaming 'I want one of those' as my daughter rode on top of the case in the airport."

Another buyer mentioned the suitcase is "very easy to set up on flights into bed mode" adding the suitcase had plenty of room to "store books and activities to keep your little one entertained on any length flight." A third said their toddler can't travel without it. "Every time we board an aircraft, he's already asking to lay down… it fits under the seats and [I've] never had any issues with flight attendants besides having to take it apart for landing."

Normally priced at $199, the convertible carry-on is currently marked down to just $150 for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. If you have any upcoming trips planned with your little ones, you'll definitely want to have this on hand to make traveling a little bit easier.

