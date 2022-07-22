Jennifer Garner's Go-to Sunscreen Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Wearing SPF is important all year long, but now is certainly not the time to start slacking on applying sunscreen. Whether you're traveling to a sunny locale or will be spending time outdoors swimming, hiking, or simply running errands, you'll want to protect yourself from the sun's rays at all times. If you're looking for a lightweight yet protective option to stock up on, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The retailer just slashed the price of the popular Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen.

More than 8,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, and the formula is even a favorite of celebs like Jennifer Garner. The actress and Neutrogena spokesperson once told People magazine the sunblock was one of the eight beauty products she can't live without. "I wear this whenever I am going to be outside with my kids. It's sheer, so your skin doesn't feel gross when you put it on," she said of the SPF 100 version of the sunscreen with the same formula.

Besides protecting skin from both UVA and UVB rays, the lightweight SPF 55 sunblock is also formulated to absorb quickly without feeling greasy. In addition to drying clear, the sunscreen is also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a great option to wear to the beach or pool. Plus, it's also dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores or cause breakouts.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $12)

Several shoppers have called it the "best sunscreen ever" with one writing, "I have tried much more expensive sunscreens and have not had such great protection as this product." Another raved, "The lotion goes on well and doesn't make my skin oily or greasy. I also have sensitive skin and [have] zero problems."

The Neutrogena sunblock comes in a 3-ounce bottle, which meets the TSA liquid requirements, so you can always keep it stocked in your carry-on. And did we mention how affordable it is? While most celeb-approved products can usually be pricey, this top-rated sunscreen is already affordable at just $12 a bottle, and it's currently on sale for just $8. Plus there's another Amazon promotion happening where you can save 50 percent on one bottle when you buy two at a time — meaning now is the perfect time to stock up on the Jennifer Garner-loved product for way less.

