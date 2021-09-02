21 Cozy Essentials to Shop From Jenni Kayne's Massive Labor Day Sale
Anyone who is a fan of Jenni Kayne's luxe and cozy designs knows how rare it is for the brand to go on sale. But luckily for you, it just dropped a massive sitewide Labor Day sale, dubbed "The Reset Event," where everything is 20 percent off. That's right, now is the perfect time to score some new clothing and home decor pieces for a fraction of the original retail price.
Tons of travel essentials are on sale including, this sleek raincoat, these comfortable sweatpants, and these easy-to-walk-in mules. And don't forget to stock up on the brand's line of cozy sweaters while they are on super sale. This best-selling fisherman's sweater and this oversized cardigan will not only make you look stylish, but they'll also keep you warm on chilly flights and train rides.
And it's not just your fall travel wardrobe that you can give a discounted refresh before the change in seasons. If you plan on spending more time at home this autumn, you're in luck. For the first time ever, Jenni Kayne is including its entire home line in the sale, so you can shop for items that will make your house or apartment look and feel like a luxury hotel for way less.
We plan on taking advantage of this by scooping up everything from delicious-smelling candles to snuggly blankets to plush pillows — aka basically, everything you need to create an at-home oasis. Since the sale is so big, to help you get started, we rounded up our favorite 21 clothing, accessories, and home decor items to shop.
All you have to do is use the code FRESHSTART when checking out and the 20 percent discount will be applied. But remember the sale event won't last long. You only have from now until the end of day September 6 to shop the entire site at a discount.
Keep reading to shop all our top picks below.
Best Clothing Deals
- The Fisherman Sweater, $236 (originally $295)
- The Boyfriend Shirt, $156 (originally $195)
- The Cocoon Cardigan, $316 (originally $395)
- Linen T-Shirt Dress, $220 (originally $275)
- Saturday Sweatpant, $196 (originally $245)
- Raincoat, $316 (originally $395)
- Slim Trouser, $196 (originally $245)
Best Accessory Deals
- Shearling-Lined Crossover Sandals, $300 (originally $375)
- Raffia Bucket Bag, $436 (originally $545)
- Oiled Leather Kitten Heel Mule, $340 (originally $425)
- Suede Mule, $316 (originally $395)
- Travel Pouch, $60 (originally $75)
- Cotton Crossover Sandal, $276 (originally $345)
- Suede Moroccan Slipper, $196 (originally $245)
Best Home Deals
- Alpaca Basketweave Throw, $236 (originally $295)
- Ojai Pillow, $116 (originally $145)
- Arctic Sheepskin, $152 (originally $190)
- Currant Candle, $44 (originally $55)
- Aspen Boucle Throw, $316 (originally $395)
- Jenni Kayne Journal, $8 (originally $10)
- Pacific Mug, $20 (originally $25)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.