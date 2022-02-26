Tons of Cozy Sweaters Are Nearly 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — Shop Our Favorites
Spring might be right around the corner, but many of us are still donning our coziest apparel, including plush sweaters, insulated jackets, and waterproof boots as we await warmer temperatures. For shoppers still looking to add a dose of comfort (and style) to their wardrobes this season, J.Crew has you covered. Right now, you can save big on must-have sweaters, since many are currently marked down at J.Crew, both in the brand's ″wear now″ section and in its regular sale selection. Some picks are currently at a steep discount with the price as marked (our favorites are as much as 48 percent off) while others are an extra 30 percent off when you use the code shopsale.
Take the Margot Crewneck Sweater, for example, which is marked down to $50. It's made from soft, sustainable Merino wool that's warm yet breathable, making it an excellent layering piece in your travel wardrobe. It's available in seven colors and sizes XXS to 3X, although some size and color combinations are already selling out, so you'll want to shop this one soon. Many shoppers mention buying it in multiple colors, raving about its versatility. "This is a staple garment, especially in navy and black," one reviewer wrote. They went on to say that the sweater is "cozy but not too hot when indoors," and it's a "great layering sweater for cold winters."
A modern take on the classic buttoned style, the Cinched-Waist Cropped Cardigan Sweater is also included in the sale, going for 38 percent off. The cotton, polyester, and Merino wool blend feels soft on the skin, while offering a polished look that you can easily dress up. The ivory colorway is timeless, while the heathered light blue hue will keep you warm and ease you into spring. Similarly, the Cecile Relaxed Sweater-Blazer has a chic, outerwear-like cut that you can wear as another outfit layer or as a jacket, so it's a great option for nights out in chilly locales. Available in three neutral shades, this wardrobe essential is $100 right now — that's a 41 percent discount.
If cashmere is more your style, check out the Cashmere Bouclé Cable-Sleeve Sweater, which features a classic crew neckline and braided cable knit on the sleeves. The sweater comes in ivory, light purple, and pistachio green, and it's currently on sale for 48 percent off, bringing its price down to $130. The Cotton-Cashmere Pullover is discounted, as well, to $77 when you apply the shopsale code, which takes an extra 30 percent off. This cozy quarter-zip has a high collar that you can wear open for an effortlessly cool look or zipped up for extra warmth. Plus, it's machine washable for added convenience.
If you're in the market for a new sweater (or two) before winter ends, head over to J.Crew to check out the brand's sale section, where cozy styles are nearly 50 percent off. And while you're there, you can also score an extra 30 percent off many other sale items, including denim, sweatshirts, and shoes when you use the code shopsale. Keep reading for more top sweater picks from J.Crew's current sale.
