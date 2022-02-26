Tons of Cozy Sweaters Are Nearly 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — Shop Our Favorites

Spring might be right around the corner, but many of us are still donning our coziest apparel, including plush sweaters, insulated jackets, and waterproof boots as we await warmer temperatures. For shoppers still looking to add a dose of comfort (and style) to their wardrobes this season, J.Crew has you covered. Right now, you can save big on must-have sweaters, since many are currently marked down at J.Crew, both in the brand's ″wear now″ section and in its regular sale selection. Some picks are currently at a steep discount with the price as marked (our favorites are as much as 48 percent off) while others are an extra 30 percent off when you use the code shopsale.